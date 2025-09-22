37 arrests after anti-immigration protest in the Hague ends in riots
Zivko Trikic / Shutterstock.com
Dutch police have made 37 arrests following an anti-immigration demonstration in The Hague on Saturday that descended into violence when a large group of protestors split from the demonstration, attempting to blockade a nearby motorway, and clashed with police officers.
Riots broke out in The Hague on Saturday
More than 37 people were arrested in The Hague on Saturday, September 20, and 27 people remain in custody, according to a police statement, after riots broke out alongside an anti-immigration demonstration, leaving four police officers injured.
The riot began when a group of around 1.000 protestors split off from the main demonstration and headed to the Utrechtsebaan, apparently attempting to occupy it. When police attempted to push them back, they were met with violence, and subsequently deployed a water cannon and set off tear gas.
Later in the afternoon, a group of rioters spread into the city centre, attempted to gain access to the Binnenhof grounds, which houses several prominent government offices, including the prime minister’s office, and vandalised a D66 party office. Several police vehicles were set on fire, and officers were pelted with glass and rocks. Journalists were also attacked, with one ending up in hospital after being punched in the face.
Rioters displayed far-right flag
According to DutchNews.nl, some of those who attended were dressed in black, covered their faces with balaclavas, and displayed far-right symbols such as the prinsjesvlag, a former Dutch flag with an orange stripe that is associated with the Dutch National Socialist Movement and therefore with the far-right. A waitress in a cafe that was taken over by rioters told NOS that they were shouting “Sieg Heil” and “get rid of the foreigners”.
Elfs Rechts, the woman who organised the demonstration, told reporters she was “shocked” that her “peaceful protest” had been taken over and that she wouldn’t have organised it if she’d known that would happen.
Local police chief Karin Krukkert said there were signs that people “with the wrong intentions” were planning to attend the rally, but that police had “not predicted such a big group using such violence.”
Geert Wilders condemns violence
The mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, described the rioters as “hooligans” who had “deliberately sought confrontation with the police”. Far-right politician Geert Wilders, who was invited to speak at the demonstration but did not attend, condemned the violence, writing on X that the use of force against police was “utterly unacceptable” and calling those involved “idiots”.
The police are appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation. Anyone who has camera footage or has any information about the case should call the free tip line on 0800 6070.
