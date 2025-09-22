37 arrests after anti-immigration protest in the Hague ends in riots

Dutch police have made 37 arrests following an anti-immigration demonstration in The Hague on Saturday that descended into violence when a large group of protestors split from the demonstration, attempting to blockade a nearby motorway, and clashed with police officers.

Riots broke out in The Hague on Saturday

More than 37 people were arrested in The Hague on Saturday, September 20, and 27 people remain in custody, according to a police statement, after riots broke out alongside an anti-immigration demonstration, leaving four police officers injured.

The riot began when a group of around 1.000 protestors split off from the main demonstration and headed to the Utrechtsebaan, apparently attempting to occupy it. When police attempted to push them back, they were met with violence, and subsequently deployed a water cannon and set off tear gas.

Later in the afternoon, a group of rioters spread into the city centre, attempted to gain access to the Binnenhof grounds, which houses several prominent government offices, including the prime minister’s office, and vandalised a D66 party office. Several police vehicles were set on fire, and officers were pelted with glass and rocks. Journalists were also attacked, with one ending up in hospital after being punched in the face.