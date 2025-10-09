I amsterdam letters to make brief return on Dam Square for national elections

The controversial “I amsterdam” letters are set to return to the centre of Amsterdam in October. The city logo will be placed on Dam Square until the end of the general election as part of a campaign to improve voter turnout.

I amsterdam sign makes short comeback in Dutch capital

The 2-metre-high and 24-metre-long I amsterdam sign stood on Museumplein for decades, becoming a city landmark, before being removed in 2018 after a GroenLinks motion got a majority support among city council members. Overcrowding and the nuisance caused by mass tourism from the sign were the main reasons behind its removal.

Smaller versions of the letters are still present today, like those at Schiphol Airport, while the main sign has been kept in storage. However, the letters, each weighing an average of 250 kilograms, will come out of hiding for a special campaign to encourage people to vote in the national elections on October 29.

Dam Square new temporary home for I amsterdam letters

The letters will appear on Dam Square this month with a giant ballot pencil, replacing the “I”. The large pencil, costing 5.850 euros, was originally created in 2019 for the provincial council elections but was ultimately not placed due to a tram attack in Utrecht, which halted campaigns.