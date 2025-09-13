Amsterdam to bury time capsule in Dam Square during Open Monument Day

A time capsule will be buried in the middle of Dam Square in Amsterdam on Saturday, September 13, during the Open Monument Days. Taking place in the same year as Amsterdam’s 750th birthday, the time capsule is seen as the perfect opportunity to preserve the present day of the Dutch capital for the future.

Amsterdam preserves history with 2025 time capsule

At 11am on Saturday, September 13, 2025, the city of Amsterdam will bury a time capsule in Dam Square to “capture and preserve the present era for Amsterdammers of the future”. Anyone in the city is welcome to watch as the ceremony takes place.

The contents of the time capsule will include 10 portraits of Amsterdammers today by Humans of Amsterdam, three stories from high school students who participated in the contest “My Amsterdam in the Future”, an Amsterdam 750 coin, a video showing Amsterdam in 2025, a letter from Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema, a spoken word text about the future of the city by Gershwin Bonevacia, a poem by Jesse Laport and a magazine with stories about freedom, tolerance and diversity.

The capsule is being buried during Amsterdam 750, the city’s big year-long celebration of its birthday, and will be dug up again as part of Amsterdam 800 celebrations in 2075. Burying time capsules is a tradition that takes place to mark special occasions such as the opening of a world exhibition or the installation of a monument statue. For example, a time capsule was placed in the Marathon Tower when it was constructed for the 1928 Olympic Games.