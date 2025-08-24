Puppet show on Dam Square in Amsterdam given cultural heritage status

The Dutch Cultural Heritage Agency has granted the Dam Square puppet show in Amsterdam cultural heritage status. After 135 years in the Dutch capital, the popular attraction will be around for many more years to come.

Puppet show on Dam Square celebrates 135 years

There was a combined celebration in the city centre in August. As part of Amsterdam’s year-long celebration for its 750th birthday, a free puppet festival took place, kicking off with a reveal of a 4-metre-high puppet.

A puppet show featuring the famous Jan Klaassen and Katrijn characters from the Poppenkast op de Dam Amsterdam also took place. That’s not all, though; there was also an official ceremony to acknowledge the puppet show as a part of Dutch cultural heritage.

The festival was also a celebration of the puppet show itself, which has been a fixture in the Dutch capital every Sunday from May to October for 135 years.