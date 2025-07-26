Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Artis Zoo in Amsterdam to relocate sea lions to Singapore

Artis Zoo in Amsterdam to relocate sea lions to Singapore

Kiev.Victor / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Visitors to the zoo in Amsterdam can bid farewell to the sea lions in the coming weeks, as the animals are set to leave Artis. The Dutch zoo is relocating the sea lions to Singapore because there is not enough space to provide the pinnipeds with the best living conditions and welfare possible in the long term. 

Sea lions to leave Dutch zoo in Amsterdam

For the first time in 100 years, Artis won’t have any sea lions at the zoo. Watching the feedings and seeing the sea lions swim around their enclosures is a favourite for many, so it is a sad time for visitors and zookeepers.

The Amsterdam zoo announced that the sea lions were leaving after the Party for the Animals (PvdD) reported Artis to the inspectorate over concerns about the sea lions' welfare. According to Artis, the zoo has been looking into improving the long-term welfare of the animals for a while already and had discussed this with PvdD before. 

“The current sea lion enclosure has been our concern for some time now, as it doesn't meet Artis' ideal requirements for this species,” wrote the zoo in a press release. “Therefore, we've been actively searching for an alternative location for some time.” The first two seals were relocated to another European zoo last year, and the remaining three will be relocated to Singapore Zoo once their new enclosure is ready.

Artis Zoo redesigning several animal enclosures

Artis is currently in the process of redesigning the zoo, with changes expected for the penguins, chimpanzees and gorillas, among others. "We want to adapt the enclosures and give the animals more space. When such adaptations aren't possible, you have to make choices," Artis animal care manager Tjerk ter Meulen told AT5

Ideally, the sea lions would have a larger enclosure with more of their own kind, as they are social animals, but that is not possible for Artis at this stage, which is why they will be leaving the zoo. "Our team has worked with this species for years, so it's painful, but we all support it," said Ter Meulen.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Proposal to turn Artis Zoo into public park to be debated in AmsterdamProposal to turn Artis Zoo into public park to be debated in Amsterdam
14 most romantic restaurants in Amsterdam14 most romantic restaurants in Amsterdam
Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam displays 200-year-old condom featuring erotic artRijksmuseum in Amsterdam displays 200-year-old condom featuring erotic art
NEMO Science Museum unveils highest rooftop garden in AmsterdamNEMO Science Museum unveils highest rooftop garden in Amsterdam
April 2025: 9 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowApril 2025: 9 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Virgin plans new international high-speed train route including AmsterdamVirgin plans new international high-speed train route including Amsterdam
Amsterdam ranked 6th-best holiday destination in EuropeAmsterdam ranked 6th-best holiday destination in Europe
Dirty and overcrowded: Amsterdam residents worry for the future of the cityDirty and overcrowded: Amsterdam residents worry for the future of the city
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.