Skatepark opens over roof of Amsterdam highway tunnel

By Simone Jacobs

A 125-metre-long skatepark has opened to the public in Amsterdam Zuidoost. What makes it so special? The park lies over the tunnel roof of the A9 highway.

Amsterdam Zuidoost gets new skatepark

Brasapark, located near the Gaasperplas metro station, has a fun new addition: a skatepark. The municipality has announced that there is now a spot for skaters to try out new tricks, joining the garden and many walking and cycling paths.

According to the city of Amsterdam, the course, lying over the roof of the A9 highway tunnel, covers 1.600 square metres and has several banked turns, hills and other obstacles. At 125 metres long, the skatelane also consists of two intersecting routes made to resemble a hug or “brasa”.

Skating paradise blends into Amsterdam park greenery

Not only does the new skatepark have lanes for skateboarding, inline skating, BMXing and stunt scootering, but it also has different zones with obstacles for specific skating styles, such as snake run, pump track, street and bowl skating. Skaters of all levels can enjoy the skatepark and if skating isn’t your thing, you can just watch your friends show off.

The municipality and the Zuidoost district designed the new skating location with local skaters, keeping it long and low so that it blends in seamlessly with the greenery of the park and provides skaters with ample opportunity for fun. Nine Yards from Breda, one of Europe’s leading skatepark builders, brought the plan to life. 

