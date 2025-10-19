Royal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam added to list of European film treasures

A plaque has been unveiled at the Royal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam, officially adding the cinema to the Treasures of European Film Culture list. The European Film Academy also named 10 other new locations in Europe as film landmarks.

Amsterdam cinema added to Treasures of European Film Culture

Earlier this year, the European Film Academy announced that there would be 11 new Treasures of European Film Culture, bringing the total to 60 overall. “With these Treasures, the Academy celebrates places of a symbolic nature for European cinema, places of historical value that need to be maintained and protected not just now, but for generations to come,” wrote the academy in a press release.

With the Tuschinski theatre previously being named the most beautiful cinema in the world, it’s no surprise that the iconic cinema was also added to a list of European film treasures. On October 9, 2025, a plaque was unveiled at the Royal Tuschinski Theatre, officially naming the Dutch cinema as a Treasure of European Film Culture.

Tuschinski Theatre joins Koningshaven Bridge on list of film treasures

The Netherlands now has two locations on the list, the Amsterdam cinema and the Koningshaven Bridge in Rotterdam, which is portrayed in the 1928 short documentary "THE BRIDGE". Other European film landmarks added to the list in 2025 include Belgium’s Liege-Guillemins railway station and the Summer Riding School in Salzburg, Austria.