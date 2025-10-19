Royal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam added to list of European film treasures
A plaque has been unveiled at the Royal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam, officially adding the cinema to the Treasures of European Film Culture list. The European Film Academy also named 10 other new locations in Europe as film landmarks.
Amsterdam cinema added to Treasures of European Film Culture
Earlier this year, the European Film Academy announced that there would be 11 new Treasures of European Film Culture, bringing the total to 60 overall. “With these Treasures, the Academy celebrates places of a symbolic nature for European cinema, places of historical value that need to be maintained and protected not just now, but for generations to come,” wrote the academy in a press release.
With the Tuschinski theatre previously being named the most beautiful cinema in the world, it’s no surprise that the iconic cinema was also added to a list of European film treasures. On October 9, 2025, a plaque was unveiled at the Royal Tuschinski Theatre, officially naming the Dutch cinema as a Treasure of European Film Culture.
Tuschinski Theatre joins Koningshaven Bridge on list of film treasures
The Netherlands now has two locations on the list, the Amsterdam cinema and the Koningshaven Bridge in Rotterdam, which is portrayed in the 1928 short documentary "THE BRIDGE". Other European film landmarks added to the list in 2025 include Belgium’s Liege-Guillemins railway station and the Summer Riding School in Salzburg, Austria.
The iconic Amsterdam theatre first opened its doors in 1921 after two years of construction. It was commissioned by the former clothing maker from Poland, Abraham Tuschinski, and designed by architect Hijman Louis de Jong.
“Amsterdam has many theatres, but if I build one, it should far surpass all others. Grandiose as a temple and beautiful as a palace, a theatre that is unparalleled in Europe, and will make even the pampered Amsterdam audience puff with admiration,” said Tuschinski about the theatre at the time.