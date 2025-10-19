Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Royal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam added to list of European film treasures

Royal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam added to list of European film treasures

Ivo Antonie de Rooij / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

A plaque has been unveiled at the Royal Theatre Tuschinski in Amsterdam, officially adding the cinema to the Treasures of European Film Culture list. The European Film Academy also named 10 other new locations in Europe as film landmarks.

Amsterdam cinema added to Treasures of European Film Culture

Earlier this year, the European Film Academy announced that there would be 11 new Treasures of European Film Culture, bringing the total to 60 overall. “With these Treasures, the Academy celebrates places of a symbolic nature for European cinema, places of historical value that need to be maintained and protected not just now, but for generations to come,” wrote the academy in a press release.

With the Tuschinski theatre previously being named the most beautiful cinema in the world, it’s no surprise that the iconic cinema was also added to a list of European film treasures. On October 9, 2025, a plaque was unveiled at the Royal Tuschinski Theatre, officially naming the Dutch cinema as a Treasure of European Film Culture. 

Tuschinski Theatre joins Koningshaven Bridge on list of film treasures

The Netherlands now has two locations on the list, the Amsterdam cinema and the Koningshaven Bridge in Rotterdam, which is portrayed in the 1928 short documentary "THE BRIDGE". Other European film landmarks added to the list in 2025 include Belgium’s Liege-Guillemins railway station and the Summer Riding School in Salzburg, Austria.

The iconic Amsterdam theatre first opened its doors in 1921 after two years of construction. It was commissioned by the former clothing maker from Poland, Abraham Tuschinski, and designed by architect Hijman Louis de Jong. 

“Amsterdam has many theatres, but if I build one, it should far surpass all others. Grandiose as a temple and beautiful as a palace, a theatre that is unparalleled in Europe, and will make even the pampered Amsterdam audience puff with admiration,” said Tuschinski about the theatre at the time. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.