European Heritage Days | Open Monumentendag

Each year on the second weekend of September, European Heritage Days, often also known as Open Monuments Day, gives locals, internationals and tourists the opportunity to see thousands of monuments and historical sites for free! The Netherlands is full of World Heritage Monuments, so this is a must for anyone even remotely interested in heritage and history!

About the European Heritage Days

Occurring annually in the Netherlands since 1987, the European Heritage Days (known locally as Open Monumentendag) encourages locals and visitors alike to explore the richness of the European cultural legacy by visiting the numerous historic sites around Europe. More than 4.000 historical buildings and sites, many of which are normally closed or have restricted access, will open their doors to the public free of charge.

Monuments and programme

Besides the possibility of visiting individual monuments for free, the European Heritage Days also presents a surprising programme with walks, boat trips on the canals, concerts, lectures, an evening programme and special attractions for families and kids.

Many locations will organise on-site activities like exhibitions, musical performances and guided tours. European Heritage Days happenings are not limited to traditional sites like museums and historic Dutch windmills: areas of interest also include landscape heritage, including national parks, public spaces and significant architectural developments.