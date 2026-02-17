Home
Amsterdam to revisit banning tourists from coffeeshops

4kclips / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

To combat drug tourism, the city of Amsterdam is set to reconsider banning tourists from visiting coffeeshops in the Dutch capital. Following the local elections in March, it is possible that the ban could get a majority support in the city council.

Tourists could be banned from Amsterdam coffeeshops

Back in 2012, the cannabis pass law was first introduced in southern provinces. With this regulation, the sale of cannabis to tourists was forbidden and only Dutch citizens or permanent residents over the age of 18 who have possession of a “weed pass” could make purchases at coffeeshops.

The main goal of the regulation was to reduce drug tourism-related disturbances due to visitors from Belgium, France and Germany. As the municipality of Amsterdam cracks down on mass tourism, the city is expected to take another look at implementing such a ban in the Dutch capital after the local elections on March 18

Coffeeshop ban for tourists could get majority

Amsterdam is known as Europe’s cannabis capital, drawing tourists to the city centre who cause a nuisance. The city has, over the past few years, been trying to change its image and discourage tourists. 

Some measures include Stay Away campaigns, cutting river cruises, banning the construction of new hotels, banning alcohol and cannabis consumption in the Red Light District and more. Last year, PvdA proposed banning international tourists from coffeeshops, but failed to get a majority from the city council. D66 and GroenLinks were opposed, while VVD and CDA were in favour of the ban.

The proposal is likely to make it to the table once again after the municipal elections. GroenLinks and PvdA are set to merge into one party, and if the united party is in favour of the ban, it could get a majority. Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema is also interested in implementing the ban and could do so independently, but has stated that she prefers to have support from the city council.

Critics warn that street drug trade could worsen

Criminology professor Dirk Korf, who has researched coffeshops, street dealers and the weed pass in the south for years, believes the proposal is “unworkable”. "Very simple. Who's going to enforce it?" Korf told Het Parool

Indeed, in Maastricht where tourists are banned from coffeeshops, street dealers run rampant. Crime reporter from De Limburger Bas Dingemanse thinks the same will happen in Amsterdam. "This measure will lead to a lot of vulgar street dealing. These are people who stand around the corner from coffee shops. Enforcing this was impossible in Limburg, with the current capacity of law enforcement and the police.”

Dingeman Coumou of the residents’ organisation d’Oude Stadt argues that the ban would result in fewer tourists overall. "Party tourists, in particular, would stay home, and we'd rather be rid of them," he says. With a good campaign against drug tourism, Coumou believes that the ban could work. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

