Amsterdam to revisit banning tourists from coffeeshops

To combat drug tourism, the city of Amsterdam is set to reconsider banning tourists from visiting coffeeshops in the Dutch capital. Following the local elections in March, it is possible that the ban could get a majority support in the city council.

Back in 2012, the cannabis pass law was first introduced in southern provinces. With this regulation, the sale of cannabis to tourists was forbidden and only Dutch citizens or permanent residents over the age of 18 who have possession of a “weed pass” could make purchases at coffeeshops.

The main goal of the regulation was to reduce drug tourism-related disturbances due to visitors from Belgium, France and Germany. As the municipality of Amsterdam cracks down on mass tourism, the city is expected to take another look at implementing such a ban in the Dutch capital after the local elections on March 18.

Coffeeshop ban for tourists could get majority

Amsterdam is known as Europe’s cannabis capital, drawing tourists to the city centre who cause a nuisance. The city has, over the past few years, been trying to change its image and discourage tourists.