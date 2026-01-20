Many internationals can vote in Dutch municipal elections on March 18

The local elections in the Netherlands will be held on March 18, 2026. Thousands of internationals are eligible to cast their ballots.

Dutch local elections to be held on March 18

On March 18, 2026, residents across the Netherlands will head to polling stations to cast their votes in the local elections to fill 342 municipal council seats. With these elections, residents decide who will make decisions on their behalf regarding local issues such as housing, healthcare, sustainability and livability in their municipalities.

Can I vote in the Dutch municipal elections?

Unlike the national elections, internationals are allowed to participate in the local elections. Citizens from countries in the European Union (EU) are eligible to vote, and non-EU citizens are allowed to cast their ballots if they have lived in the Netherlands for at least five years.

You will receive your voting pass in the mail at your home address. When you vote, you will need to take this pass with you with a form of ID, such as a passport, driving licence or residence permit.