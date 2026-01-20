Many internationals can vote in Dutch municipal elections on March 18
The local elections in the Netherlands will be held on March 18, 2026. Thousands of internationals are eligible to cast their ballots.
Dutch local elections to be held on March 18
On March 18, 2026, residents across the Netherlands will head to polling stations to cast their votes in the local elections to fill 342 municipal council seats. With these elections, residents decide who will make decisions on their behalf regarding local issues such as housing, healthcare, sustainability and livability in their municipalities.
Can I vote in the Dutch municipal elections?
Unlike the national elections, internationals are allowed to participate in the local elections. Citizens from countries in the European Union (EU) are eligible to vote, and non-EU citizens are allowed to cast their ballots if they have lived in the Netherlands for at least five years.
You will receive your voting pass in the mail at your home address. When you vote, you will need to take this pass with you with a form of ID, such as a passport, driving licence or residence permit.
Many internationals unaware they can vote
Only 10 to 15 percent of internationals voted in the previous local elections, reports the Brabants Dagblad. "Even if we could increase that percentage to just 25 percent, that would be a huge success," said Supriya Vij on Radio 4 Brainport, an English radio programme.
According to Vij, many internationals are not even aware that they have the right to vote in the local elections and can even run for council members. "There's a lot of information available about the elections, but not in English. This language barrier prevents many from exercising their right to vote," said Vij.
For this reason, Vij is going to discuss the local elections, focusing mainly on Eindhoven where thousands of internationals in the Netherlands are based, but also providing general information in weekly broadcasts.
"The radio program focuses on providing information about the election process, general information about local politics, and the voting rights of internationals." The programme called “Your Vote Your Voice - Eindhoven Chooses” will be aired by Radio 4 Brainport every Friday at 8pm until the elections in March.