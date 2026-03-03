Home
The Netherlands takes up offer for nuclear weapons cooperation with France

Orange Pictures / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The Netherlands has accepted an invitation from France to discuss closer cooperation on nuclear weapons. France plans to expand its nuclear warhead count and wants to work with European allies to strengthen “nuclear deterrent”.

The Netherlands to participate in talks with France over nuclear weapons

On Monday, March 2, French President Emmanuel Macron extended an invitation to eight European allies, including the Netherlands, to participate in talks on nuclear weapon cooperation. The Minister of Defence Dilan Yesilgöz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen have accepted this offer on behalf of the Dutch cabinet.

"The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has fundamentally worsened the security situation in Europe," the ministers wrote to the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer). “This calls for greater responsibility for European security. The French offer to deepen the dialogue on this issue with European partners fits in with this goal, and the cabinet considers it desirable to accept this offer."

Exactly what accepting this offer would mean for the Netherlands remains unclear. "Given the nature of these topics, the cabinet cannot disclose further details about the intended collaboration," write the ministers.

France to expand nuclear warheads and cooperate with allies

In a speech, Macron announced that France will expand its nuclear warhead capacity for the first time since 1992 to strengthen Europe’s independence. According to NOS, France is currently the only EU country with nuclear weapons and possesses 290 of them, which can be launched from bombers and submarines.

As part of the plans, France also wants to cooperate with eight European countries, namely Great Britain, Poland, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.

With cooperation, France wants to explore the possibility of temporarily stationing “strategic assets” in these countries, such as vessels that are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, during a crisis. These countries would also be allowed to participate in nuclear weapons exercises. 

Macron cited the current state of the world, such as the war in the Middle East, the threat from Russia, and the loss of confidence in US protection, as reasons for the decision. "Our competitors have evolved, as have our partners. The world is hardening, as the past few hours have shown once again. We must strengthen our nuclear deterrent."

