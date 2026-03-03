The Netherlands takes up offer for nuclear weapons cooperation with France

The Netherlands has accepted an invitation from France to discuss closer cooperation on nuclear weapons. France plans to expand its nuclear warhead count and wants to work with European allies to strengthen “nuclear deterrent”.

The Netherlands to participate in talks with France over nuclear weapons

On Monday, March 2, French President Emmanuel Macron extended an invitation to eight European allies, including the Netherlands, to participate in talks on nuclear weapon cooperation. The Minister of Defence Dilan Yesilgöz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen have accepted this offer on behalf of the Dutch cabinet.

"The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has fundamentally worsened the security situation in Europe," the ministers wrote to the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer). “This calls for greater responsibility for European security. The French offer to deepen the dialogue on this issue with European partners fits in with this goal, and the cabinet considers it desirable to accept this offer."

Exactly what accepting this offer would mean for the Netherlands remains unclear. "Given the nature of these topics, the cabinet cannot disclose further details about the intended collaboration," write the ministers.