Delays expected at Schiphol Airport due to customs strike on February 10

Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam has warned travellers to expect delays when moving through baggage claim on Tuesday, February 10, as customs officials will be on strike.

Extra checks at Schiphol Airport on Tuesday

Between 12pm and 1.30pm on February 10, customs officials will carry out more thorough checks of travellers leaving baggage claim at Schiphol Airport. “Even travellers who would normally be able to proceed because they have nothing to declare will be screened,” trade union FNV said in a news release.

The Dutch airport has warned passengers to expect extra waiting times and long lines at baggage halls three and four. Travellers are also asked to follow the instructions of Schiphol staff.

Customs officials strike in the Netherlands

Dutch customs officials are not only striking at Schiphol Airport on Tuesday but also at ports in Rotterdam and Vlissingen. The reason for the action is to draw the government’s attention to their wages.