KLM cancels more than 100 flights due to ground staff strike

kamilpetran / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Trade unions FNV and CNV have announced that KLM ground staff in the Netherlands will strike on September 10 and 17. KLM has cancelled more than 100 flights for the first day of disruptions and further delays and cancellations are possible for the next strike day.

Dutch unions announce strike for KLM ground workers

On Wednesday, September 10, the first KLM worker stoppage will take place from 8am until 10am. Due to this, KLM has cancelled over 100 flights that were scheduled for Wednesday, affecting 27.000 passengers. 

“If your flight is cancelled or you miss a connecting flight due to this strike, we will automatically rebook you on the first available alternative flight,” writes KLM in a travel alert. “As this action may affect quite some passengers, rebooking may take longer than usual.” The Dutch airline advises passengers to check the KLM app and website for updates on their flight status. 

KLM ground staff are also set to strike on Wednesday, September 17, from 8am until 12pm. "The work stoppages will have a significant impact, as KLM operations will largely come to a standstill. It will send a clear message from employees to KLM management," CNV negotiator Souleiman Amallah said in an announcement. The protesters will gather at Schiphol Plaza during the strike.

KLM ground workers attempt another strike

The Dutch unions threatened strikes for KLM ground staff earlier this year, but the courts ruled that the walkouts would not be allowed to take place, due to the NATO summit, for example. The September strikes come after KLM “secretly” struck a deal for a collective labour agreement with three other unions, NVLT, VKP and De Unie.

However, FNV and CNV are not happy with the terms and are therefore going ahead with strikes. According to NU.nl, the unions are demanding more permanent worker contracts, better wage increases to maintain purchasing power and for more workers to be included in the heavy-work scheme. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

