KLM cancels more than 100 flights due to ground staff strike

Trade unions FNV and CNV have announced that KLM ground staff in the Netherlands will strike on September 10 and 17. KLM has cancelled more than 100 flights for the first day of disruptions and further delays and cancellations are possible for the next strike day.

On Wednesday, September 10, the first KLM worker stoppage will take place from 8am until 10am. Due to this, KLM has cancelled over 100 flights that were scheduled for Wednesday, affecting 27.000 passengers.

“If your flight is cancelled or you miss a connecting flight due to this strike, we will automatically rebook you on the first available alternative flight,” writes KLM in a travel alert. “As this action may affect quite some passengers, rebooking may take longer than usual.” The Dutch airline advises passengers to check the KLM app and website for updates on their flight status.

KLM ground staff are also set to strike on Wednesday, September 17, from 8am until 12pm. "The work stoppages will have a significant impact, as KLM operations will largely come to a standstill. It will send a clear message from employees to KLM management," CNV negotiator Souleiman Amallah said in an announcement. The protesters will gather at Schiphol Plaza during the strike.