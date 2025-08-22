Picnic would rather leave the Netherlands than abide by labour agreement

Online grocery delivery company Picnic has threatened to leave the Netherlands if forced to comply with the supermarket collective labour agreement.

Picnic threatens to leave the Netherlands

During a recent airing of radio programme Sven op 1, Picnic CEO Michiel Muller announced that the company would consider leaving the Netherlands if it were forced to abide by the supermarket collective labour agreement, reports NU.nl. Previously, the government granted Picnic an exemption from this labour agreement, allowing the company to fall under the e-commerce collective bargaining agreement.

Earlier this year, the Arnhem-Leeuwarden Court of Appeal ruled that companies such as Picnic and Flink, which sell supermarket products online and deliver them to homes, are operating as virtual supermarkets and should comply with the supermarket labour agreement. The court ruled that the companies must retroactively pay benefits to employees who worked for the period of September 13, 2022 to July 1, 2023.

The company has applied for another exemption with the Dutch Minister of Social Affairs and Employment Eddy van Hijum. "If we don't get an exemption, our costs will be 40 percent higher than the stores. Then we'll no longer be able to compete, and we'll have to shift our investments to other countries," Muller stated.