Raising flight tax will make Dutch air travel most expensive in EU, warns KLM

Dutch airline KLM has warned that if the government goes ahead with raising the flight tax, the Netherlands will become the most expensive country for air travel in the European Union. The new flight tax was announced in the official budget for 2026 on Prinsjesdag.

Flights from the Netherlands to become more expensive from 2027

Currently, the air passenger tax rate in the Netherlands is 29,40 euros for every flight. Based on the budget that the caretaker government announced, this will change from 2027; instead of a standard rate, there will be three different rates based on the length of a flight.

Travellers will pay the same rates as they currently do for short flights up to 2.000 kilometres, at 29,40 euros. This includes trips to cities such as Lisbon, Budapest and Copenhagen, reports AD. Flying a medium distance between 2.000 and 5.500 kilometres - think Marrakech, Cairo and Cape Verde - will now be taxed at just over 47 euros.

The biggest price hike will be for long-haul international flights to cities like Los Angeles, Cape Town and Sydney. Plane passengers travelling over 5.500 kilometres will now have to pay 70,86 euros tax per person on top of other flight costs. The only exceptions will be to the Dutch Caribbean, including Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.