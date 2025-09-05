Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
30 percent ruling in the Netherlands faces further cuts

30 percent ruling in the Netherlands faces further cuts

WorldPhotosadanijs / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Some details about the Dutch budget for Prince’s Day have been leaked and the 30 percent ruling is on the chopping block once again. The caretaker government plans to make further cuts to the expat tax break. 

Dutch government plans cuts to expat tax break

The 30 percent ruling has been the subject of debate many times in election manifestos and budget talks. As Budget Day approaches on September 16, the tax break is being revisited yet again.

As it stands, the 30 percent tax ruling allows a select group of highly-skilled migrants who move to the Netherlands for work to claim the first 30 percent of their income as tax-free during the first five years of residency. During last year’s budget, the cabinet already agreed to slightly reduce the tax break from 30 percent to 27 percent in 2027.

According to De Telegraaf, the outgoing government plans to reduce the tax break, but it is uncertain by how much. The aim of the reduction is to generate 20 million euros annually for the national budget. 

The Netherlands goes back and forth over 30 percent ruling

In 2019, the Dutch government shortened the validity of the ruling from eight years to five and then, in 2023, passed an amendment to phase out the tax break completely. However, the government then U-turned on this decision, choosing instead to keep the tax ruling, but just reduce it slightly from 2027.

A report released last year by an economic research bureau revealed that cutting the 30 percent ruling could damage the Dutch economy by reducing the number of highly-skilled workers who help fill key jobs in the Netherlands. Further details about the planned cuts will be formally presented to the public on Budget Day.

As the cabinet is in caretaker role ahead of the general election in October, it is limited in what it can do. Some of the other plans for the budget leaked include keeping fuel taxes down by not bringing back red diesel and allocating more money to keep the cost of energy low. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

IamExpat Fair The Hague 2025: Book your workshop now!IamExpat Fair The Hague 2025: Book your workshop now!
Dutch government to extend petrol tax cut for 2026Dutch government to extend petrol tax cut for 2026
The Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defenceThe Netherlands considers legalising pepper spray for self-defence
Understanding taxes in the Netherlands: What every expat should knowUnderstanding taxes in the Netherlands: What every expat should know
CBS stats reveal how long the Dutch spend sitting downCBS stats reveal how long the Dutch spend sitting down
FAIR: Doing business while doing goodFAIR: Doing business while doing good
September 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowSeptember 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
What the end of the partial non-resident tax liability means for youWhat the end of the partial non-resident tax liability means for you
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.