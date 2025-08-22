IamExpatGuides

Moving to the Netherlands

Moving to the Netherlands

So you’re thinking about moving to the Netherlands? With its high quality of life and thriving international community, the Netherlands is one of the top destinations for people seeking a slice of European life.

If you’re not sure where to start to make your Dutch dream become a reality, this guide walks you through the key steps to moving to the Netherlands.

Sort out visas, permits and paperwork

Find somewhere to live

Get your stuff moved

Start the civic integration process

Learn about life in the Netherlands

Useful links

CVmaker
TopCV
Resume.io
Jobscan
Looking for a new place to live?

Find out more about housing in the Netherlands

Looking for a job?

Learn more about working in the Netherlands

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

RELATED SERVICES

See all our directories
LawyersNotariesCompany formation

UPCOMING IAMEXPAT WEBINARS

Learn more about life in the Netherlands with our in-depth IamExpat Webinars

IamExpat Webinar: From Dreaming to Doing - Moving to the Netherlands Under the DAFT Visa
Dec 02, 2025
7:00pm - 8:00pm CET
00:00:00:00

UPCOMING EVENTS

First Aid for Babies and Children - in English
-
Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam, Verhulstlaan 21 3055WJ
Hop On Hop Off tours to Giethoorn, the Venice of the North
-
Departing from This Is Holland, Overhoeksplein in Amsterdam
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events

Related Stories

How to move to the Netherlands without losing your mind (or your time)How to move to the Netherlands without losing your mind (or your time)
Feel at home fast with De Gruijter & Co. relocation specialistsFeel at home fast with De Gruijter & Co. relocation specialists
Dutch government to raise salary requirements for highly skilled migrantsDutch government to raise salary requirements for highly skilled migrants
Amsterdam to introduce integration course for expat residentsAmsterdam to introduce integration course for expat residents
Non-EU workers in the Netherlands get paid highest minimum salary in EuropeNon-EU workers in the Netherlands get paid highest minimum salary in Europe
February 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowFebruary 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
November 2024: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowNovember 2024: 7 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Transform your move to the Netherlands: The top perks of hiring relocation specialistsTransform your move to the Netherlands: The top perks of hiring relocation specialists
Explore other guides
Just arrived in the NetherlandsLiving in the NetherlandsLeaving the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.