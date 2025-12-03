IamExpat Webinar: Overcome the Challenges of learning Dutch, the F.A.S.T. way
Struggling with Dutch conversations at work, in the supermarket, or during official exams? You are not alone.
The next IamExpat Webinar, presented by Language and Motivation, is scheduled for January 6 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)
Do you need to learn Dutch F.A.S.T.?
In this one-hour webinar, we’ll show you how to break through the barriers that hold most expats back. Using the proven F.A.S.T. method, you’ll discover practical strategies that actually work in daily life - not just in the classroom.
You’ll walk away knowing how to:
- Pronounce Dutch words naturally
- Grow your vocabulary with techniques that save you hours
- Simplify grammar so you can write emails with confidence
- Prepare strategically for the Inburgering exam
Join Sofia Karfi and Anneta Geels, language experts at Language and Motivation, for this interactive webinar.
Start building your confidence in speaking Dutch by signing up for this free webinar on Tuesday, January 6, at 7pm!
Can’t make the live webinar? Sign up to receive the webinar recording so that you can watch it online the next day.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.