IamExpat Webinar: Overcome the Challenges of learning Dutch, the F.A.S.T. way

-
Online
Free (registration required)
Sign up for free!

Struggling with Dutch conversations at work, in the supermarket, or during official exams? You are not alone.

The next IamExpat Webinar, presented by Language and Motivation, is scheduled for January 6 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)

Sign up for free!

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

  • Date: January 6, 2025
  • Time: 7pm-8pm
  • Title: Overcome the Challenges of learning Dutch, the F.A.S.T. way
  • Presenter: Language and Motivation
  • Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup 

4 (2)

Do you need to learn Dutch F.A.S.T.?

In this one-hour webinar, we’ll show you how to break through the barriers that hold most expats back. Using the proven F.A.S.T. method, you’ll discover practical strategies that actually work in daily life - not just in the classroom.

You’ll walk away knowing how to:

  • Pronounce Dutch words naturally
  • Grow your vocabulary with techniques that save you hours
  • Simplify grammar so you can write emails with confidence
  • Prepare strategically for the Inburgering exam

Join Sofia Karfi and Anneta Geels, language experts at Language and Motivation, for this interactive webinar.

Start building your confidence in speaking Dutch by signing up for this free webinar on Tuesday, January 6, at 7pm!

Can’t make the live webinar? Sign up to receive the webinar recording so that you can watch it online the next day.

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.

Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 7pm on January 6. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup.

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.

Sign up for free!
