IamExpat Webinar: US Tax & Investment Must-Knows for Americans in the Netherlands
In this webinar, all Americans have to file US taxes every year, including expats in the Netherlands. Dutch residents are also subject to Dutch taxes. This situation creates the possibility of double taxation for Americans living in the Netherlands, and complicates financial planning and investing, too.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Hugo Lesser and Shane Clark from EuroAmerican Financial Advisors and Michelle McKeehan from Greenback Expat Tax Services, on January 20 at 6pm.
- Date: January 20, 2025
- Time: 6pm-7pm
- Title: Avoid the Pitfalls: US Tax & Investment Must-Knows for Americans in the Netherlands
- Presenter: Hugo Lesser and Shane Clark from EuroAmerican Financial Advisors and Michelle McKeehan from Greenback Expat Tax Services
Learn about US tax essentials for Americans living in the Netherlands
In this webinar, you’ll learn about financial planning and investing strategies and pitfalls, how to avoid double taxation as a US expat in the Netherlands, and other US reporting obligations for expats.
Sign up for this webinar to learn about:
- US tax filing updates and deadlines in 2026
- Investing considerations for Americans in the Netherlands
- Foreign account and asset reporting in 2026
- Financial planning considerations for Americans in the Netherlands
This workshop will feature Shane Clark from EuroAmerican Financial Advisors and Michelle McKeehan from Greenback Expat Tax Services..
How does it work?
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.