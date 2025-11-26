IamExpat Webinar: US Tax & Investment Must-Knows for Americans in the Netherlands

In this webinar, all Americans have to file US taxes every year, including expats in the Netherlands. Dutch residents are also subject to Dutch taxes. This situation creates the possibility of double taxation for Americans living in the Netherlands, and complicates financial planning and investing, too.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Hugo Lesser and Shane Clark from EuroAmerican Financial Advisors and Michelle McKeehan from Greenback Expat Tax Services, on January 20 at 6pm.

Hugo Lesser and Shane Clark from EuroAmerican Financial Advisors and Michelle McKeehan from Greenback Expat Tax Services

In this webinar, you’ll learn about financial planning and investing strategies and pitfalls, how to avoid double taxation as a US expat in the Netherlands, and other US reporting obligations for expats.

