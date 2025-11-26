\",\"image\":\"https://directus.iamexpat.com/assets/7d298dc6-7b76-4ee2-ab0f-f4e044cf4877\"}","id":"f1941381-2bac-4287-b26c-81e0db3fc3b7"}])
IamExpat Webinar: US Tax & Investment Must-Knows for Americans in the Netherlands

Online
Free (registration required)
Sign up for free!

In this webinar, all Americans have to file US taxes every year, including expats in the Netherlands. Dutch residents are also subject to Dutch taxes. This situation creates the possibility of double taxation for Americans living in the Netherlands, and complicates financial planning and investing, too.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Hugo Lesser and Shane Clark from EuroAmerican Financial Advisors and Michelle McKeehan from Greenback Expat Tax Services, on January 20 at 6pm. Register now for free by clicking the link or filling in the form below, and learn more about US taxes while living in the Netherlands.

Register for the webinar for free!

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

  • Date: January 20, 2025
  • Time: 6pm-7pm
  • Title: Avoid the Pitfalls: US Tax & Investment Must-Knows for Americans in the Netherlands
  • Presenter: Hugo Lesser and Shane Clark from EuroAmerican Financial Advisors and Michelle McKeehan from Greenback Expat Tax Services
  • Fill in the form below to register now (free) and confirm your attendance on MeetUp

Iamexpatoxford

Learn about US tax essentials for Americans living in the Netherlands

In this webinar, you’ll learn about financial planning and investing strategies and pitfalls, how to avoid double taxation as a US expat in the Netherlands, and other US reporting obligations for expats.

Sign up for this webinar to learn about:

  • US tax filing updates and deadlines in 2026
  • Investing considerations for Americans in the Netherlands
  • Foreign account and asset reporting in 2026
  • Financial planning considerations for Americans in the Netherlands

This workshop will feature Shane Clark from EuroAmerican Financial Advisors and Michelle McKeehan from Greenback Expat Tax Services..

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form and join a few minutes before 7pm on January 20. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on MeetUp to join the conversation. 

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices. 

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.

Sign up for free!
