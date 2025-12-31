Webinar: How to sell your house in the Netherlands
Selling a home in the Netherlands is not only about listing your property - it’s about making the right decisions at the right time. For expats, the process can feel unfamiliar: how asking prices are set, how bidding works, what buyers expect, and what happens legally once an offer is accepted.
With the Dutch market moving quickly, understanding the selling strategy and the timeline can make a significant difference to both your final outcome and how smoothly the sale progresses.
That’s why Welocate created their free webinar, How to sell your house in the Netherlands.
Find out from the experts how to sell your home
This session is designed specifically for internationals and expats who want a clear, practical explanation of how selling a home works in the Netherlands in plain English, without jargon, and without a hard sales pitch. It’s an informative guide to help you approach the selling process with clarity, confidence and a realistic understanding of what to expect.
Whether you’re actively planning to sell, considering it in the near future, or simply want to understand your options, this webinar by Welocate will walk you through the full process step-by-step and highlight the most important decisions you’ll need to make along the way.
What you’ll learn during the webinar
During this comprehensive session, the host from Welocate will explain the complete selling journey, including:
- How the Dutch housing market works, and what that means for sellers today
- Pricing strategy, including how asking prices are determined and how to position your home effectively
- Preparing your property for sale, from presentation to photography and buyer expectations
- How viewings work, and what helps generate stronger interest
- Bidding and negotiations, including how offers are typically made and how sellers can evaluate them
- The legal process, key documents, and what happens after an offer is accepted
- The role of the notary and contracts, and what to watch for as an international seller
- Timelines and costs, so you can plan confidently and avoid delays
- Common mistakes expats make, and practical tips to avoid them
Welocate will also share a clear overview of the typical selling timeline, so you understand what happens from the moment you decide to sell through to the transfer day.
Who is this webinar for?
This session is ideal for:
- Expats living in the Netherlands who own a property
- International homeowners considering selling in the next 6 to 18 months
- Anyone who wants a clear overview before speaking with an agent or making decisions
What to expect
The webinar is informative, structured, and easy to follow. You’ll come away with a clearer understanding of how the selling process works, what matters most strategically, and how to approach the sale with confidence.
There will also be time for live Q&A, so you can ask questions specific to your situation.
- Free
- Guidance in plain English
- Focused on the expat experience
- No hard sales - just useful information
If you’re an expat homeowner and want a practical, reliable overview of how selling works in the Netherlands, Welocate will be glad to see you join the webinar.
Register now - spaces are limited
Register now to reserve your place on January 20, 2026, at 3pm for this valuable session. During the webinar you'll get expert guidance from Welocate. After the presentation, there will be a live Q&A session where you can get answers to your specific questions.
Welocate has vast experience in renting out properties on behalf of clients and has helped thousands of people since its founding in 2015.
Register online now or call Welocate on +310207608282 to secure your spot.