IamExpat Webinar: Job Hunting in the Netherlands

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Christina Ioannidou, HR leader & career coach, on February 18 at 7pm.

Time: 7pm

Title: Job Hunting in the Netherlands

Presenters: Christina Ioannidou - HR leader & career coach

You will learn: How applicant tracking systems work

How to structure your CV so it passes the first filter

How recruiters and hiring managers screen your application

How LinkedIn and networking can make or break your job search

How to keep your job hunting structured and manageable This webinar is for anyone who feels stuck in their job search, is preparing for a career change or wants a clearer understanding of today’s hiring process. Expect an honest, practical session with clear steps, real examples and guidance based on hands-on expertise. This webinar is hosted by Christina Ioannidou, HR leader and founder of Spark Back Coaching. Christina is a career & leadership coach with nearly two decades of experience in recruitment, talent management, strategic HR and organisational development in both the corporate world and the start-up scene. Can’t make the live webinar? Sign up to receive the webinar recording so that you can watch it online the next day!

