IamExpat Webinar: How to File Your Dutch Taxes in 2026

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Blue Umbrella on How to File Your Dutch Taxes as an Expat on February 10, 2026 at 7pm.

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: How to File Your Dutch Taxes in 2026

Presenter: Blue Umbrella

Blue Umbrella will present their renowned webinar on how to file your Dutch taxes in 2026. Join Martin van Wingerden of Blue Umbrella to learn everything you need to know about filing your Dutch taxes, regardless of which form you need to fill in (P, M or C form).

This webinar includes clear, easy-to-understand steps, resources and extra websites with comprehensive information all in English. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation, so stick around until the very end to ask the expert your questions. Sign up for this webinar to learn about: The basics of the Dutch tax system

The core rules of taxation in an international setting

The relation between your salary and income tax filing

The 30% ruling and its impact on your tax filing

The new tax rules and regulations

The webinar will be presented by Martin van Wingerden, an experienced tax advisor at Blue Umbrella, specialising in income tax. Blue Umbrella's mission is to offer the international community in the Netherlands a reliable, accurate and affordable support platform for Dutch tax matters, helping them to navigate the system with ease and confidence.

The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.