\",\"image\":\"https://directus.iamexpat.com/assets/218fb3bc-4c48-4f7f-8d63-d81336c1ceb4\"}","id":"ed2cd556-12a7-4666-ad1f-9e42acf3525a"}])
Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
IamExpat Webinar: All About the Dutch Income Tax Return 2025

IamExpat Webinar: All About the Dutch Income Tax Return 2025

IamExpat Webinar: All About the Dutch Income Tax Return 2025

-
Online
Free (registration required)
Sign up for free!

With the Dutch income tax return season approaching, Expat Service B.V. will host this webinar to help you complete your Dutch income tax return for 2025 and ensure you do not miss out on any available tax benefits.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Expat Service B.V. on how to file your Dutch taxes as an Expat on March 3, 2026 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)

Register for the webinar for free!

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

  • Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
  • Time: 7pm-8pm
  • Title: All About the Dutch Income Tax Return 2025
  • Presenter: Expat Service B.V.
  • Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup

Iamexpat Webinar Tax

How to file your 2025 Dutch taxes in 2026

During the webinar, the following topics will be addressed, among others:

  • How to declare different types of income, including Dutch and foreign income, and how to deal with international assets such as a second home or cryptocurrency
  • Avoiding double taxation: How to ensure that double taxation is avoided between countries. We will explain how this works
  • The 30% ruling: recent changes and which assets must be declared in the 2025 tax return
  • Available tax benefits, including an in-depth explanation of the tax partnership and its advantages

The webinar will be presented by Roy van der Wiel, entrepreneur and owner of Expat Service B.V., together with a tax specialist from Expat Service B.V.

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices. 

Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free), confirm your attendance on Meetup and join a few minutes before 7pm on March 3, 2026. No downloads or software installations needed!

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.

Sign up for free!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Raising Bilingual Children: A free webinar in English 
Online
IamExpat Webinar: Filing your American Taxes in the Netherlands
Online
IamExpat Webinar: How to File Your Dutch Taxes in 2026
Online
Webinar: Renting out your home in the Netherlands
Online
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.