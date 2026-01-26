IamExpat Webinar: All About the Dutch Income Tax Return 2025
With the Dutch income tax return season approaching, Expat Service B.V. will host this webinar to help you complete your Dutch income tax return for 2025 and ensure you do not miss out on any available tax benefits.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Expat Service B.V. on how to file your Dutch taxes as an Expat on March 3, 2026 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)
- Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Time: 7pm-8pm
- Title: All About the Dutch Income Tax Return 2025
- Presenter: Expat Service B.V.
- Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup
How to file your 2025 Dutch taxes in 2026
During the webinar, the following topics will be addressed, among others:
- How to declare different types of income, including Dutch and foreign income, and how to deal with international assets such as a second home or cryptocurrency
- Avoiding double taxation: How to ensure that double taxation is avoided between countries. We will explain how this works
- The 30% ruling: recent changes and which assets must be declared in the 2025 tax return
- Available tax benefits, including an in-depth explanation of the tax partnership and its advantages
The webinar will be presented by Roy van der Wiel, entrepreneur and owner of Expat Service B.V., together with a tax specialist from Expat Service B.V.
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free), confirm your attendance on Meetup and join a few minutes before 7pm on March 3, 2026. No downloads or software installations needed!
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.