IamExpat Webinar: Filing your American Taxes in the Netherlands

-
Online
Free (registration required)
Are you a US national living in the Netherlands? Do you know how to file your American taxes this spring? Not sure where to start? Then this webinar is exactly what you're looking for!

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by BNC Tax and Tax is Exciting on February 4 at 6pm. Register now for free by clicking the link or filling in the form below.  

  • Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
  • Time: 6pm-7pm 
  • Title: Filing your American Taxes in the Netherlands
  • Presenters: Christie DuChateau from BNC Tax and Arnold Waal from Tax is Exciting
  • Register now (free) by filling in the form below, and confirm your attendance on Meetup

Iamexpat Bnc Orange Tax Webinar

Filing your US Expat Taxes in the Netherlands in 2026

Join the free webinar on Wednesday, February 4, at 6pm to learn all about filing your US and Dutch taxes in 2026. In this webinar, tax experts Christie DuChateau and Arnold Waal team up to explain what your US tax obligations are, how to file your taxes, and how your American and Dutch tax returns are connected. They'll also answer all your questions and share helpful tips along the way.

Sign up for this webinar to learn about:

  • Who needs to file US and/or Dutch tax returns
  • The correct sequence of filing between the US and the Netherlands
  • How US and Dutch tax returns interact
  • Key planning points for the future, including retirement and long-term expat planning
  • A live Q&A where you can ask your own US and Dutch tax questions
  • And more!

This webinar will be hosted by Christie DuChateau from BNC Tax and Arnold Waal from Tax is Exciting. Both are excited to host this webinar and answer your questions! Whether you’ve just moved to the Netherlands or have been here for years, this webinar will give you clarity, confidence and practical next steps for this tax season.

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there. 

How does it work?

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices. 

Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 6pm on February 4. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup.

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.

