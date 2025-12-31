If you’re an expat homeowner in the Netherlands, you may have considered renting out your property - either because you’re moving abroad, relocating to another city, or exploring whether your home could become a longer-term investment. But renting out a property in the Dutch market can feel complex, especially when you’re unfamiliar with the rules, mortgage conditions, and tenant regulations.

Find out how to rent out your house

That’s why Welocate has created this free webinar, Renting Out Your Home in the Netherlands.

This session is designed specifically for expats who want a clear, practical overview of what it takes to rent out a property in the Netherlands - in plain English, without jargon, and without a hard sales pitch. It’s simply a helpful, structured guide to support you in making the right decision.

Whether you’re thinking about renting your current home for the first time, purchasing a second property, or just exploring the possibility, this webinar will walk you through the process step-by-step and highlight the key things you need to know before taking action.

What you’ll learn

During this comprehensive session, Welocate will cover the full rental journey, including: