IamExpat Webinar: US Tax For Americans Living Abroad

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Are you an American living in the Netherlands who needs to stay ahead with their US tax responsibilities? This helpful webinar will help to clarify key tax requirements, highlight common deductions, and address essential forms that may affect your finances. Whether you’ve recently moved to the Netherlands or have lived abroad for years, you’ll gain practical tips to help you stay compliant with the IRS while making the most of available tax benefits. The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Karim Sabri and Swaroop Chandramohan, IRS Enrolled Agent from Taxbrella, on May 13 at 6pm. Register now for free by clicking the link or filling in the form below, and learn more about US taxes while living in the Netherlands. Register for the webinar for free! Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar! Date : May 13, 2026

: May 13, 2026 Time : 6pm-7pm

: 6pm-7pm Title : US Tax For Americans Living Abroad

: US Tax For Americans Living Abroad Presenters : Karim Sabri and Swaroop Chandramohan, IRS Enrolled Agent from Taxbrella

: Karim Sabri and Swaroop Chandramohan, IRS Enrolled Agent from Taxbrella Fill in the form below to register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup

Learn about US tax essentials for Americans living in the Netherlands Join us on Wednesday, May 13, at 6pm for this informative webinar about filing your taxes as an American living abroad. The presenter will share valuable insights, answer critical questions, and offer practical tips to help expats stay on track with taxes while maximising their available benefits. Taxbrella will present their webinar on how to file your US Taxes as an American living overseas. This webinar includes clear, easy-to-understand steps, resources, and a comprehensive presentation all in English. There will also be a Q&A session following the presentation, so stick around until the very end to ask the expert your questions. Sign up for this webinar to learn about: 2025 Tax Filing updates

Important Dates

Who needs to file a Tax Return in the US?

What if I missed my prior year’s tax filing? Karim Sabri and Swaroop Chandramohan, IRS Enrolled Agents from Taxbrella, will present the webinar. Don't miss your chance to ask them your questions! Learn more by attending the webinar on Wednesday, May 13!

Register for the webinar Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there. How does it work? Participating couldn't be simpler: just register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form, and join a few minutes before 6pm on May 13. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup to join the conversation.

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices. Replay available Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.