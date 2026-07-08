Play WorldPride UNITY BINGO and sponsor a Canal Parade boat
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Play WorldPride UNITY BINGO and sponsor a Canal Parade boat
One city, 170 nationalities, one mission: showing the world how unique and diverse Amsterdam is, featuring Dolly Bellefleur's boat in the 2026 Canal Parade. Play bingo and sponsor this great community initiative today!
This year, Amsterdam is the host of WorldPride! The theme of WorldPride is UNITY. For Team Eberhardjes and Bellefleur, it's the perfect occasion to playfully connect all the nationalities that make up Amsterdam with a game of bingo.
How can I participate in UNITY BINGO?
Choose the flag of a country on the UNITY BINGO webpage and sponsor Dolly's boat, the "United Colours of Bellefleur". With your sponsorship, that vibrant boat will sail through Amsterdam's canals on Saturday, August 1!
The idea is that, with enough countries participating, they'll be able to reach "Bingo" before August 1. Only 118 out of 170 countries are needed, and then they'll be able to yell "Bingo"! In that way, the strength of Amsterdam's diversity becomes visible: playing together is winning together!
Here's how the UNITY BINGO game works
Everyone plays together on a single card. The online bingo card consists of 170 squares. Each of the 170 nationalities that make up Amsterdam is represented by the flag of its home country.
Sponsor (on your own or together with friends or colleagues) the flag of the country that means the most to you. You can join in starting from 10 euros. Once a country has been sponsored for 100 euros or more, its flag appears on the card, and you can see who has supported it.
About the organisers: Dolly Bellefleur and Eberhardjes
Eberhardjes are a type of Amsterdam cookie in the shape of a heart, bearing the Amsterdam flag motif. They are created by a foundation that is a symbol of connection, named after Eberhard van der Laan, former mayor of Amsterdam, who urged the city to "Take good care of our city and of one another." The proceeds from the Eberhardjes go to projects that bring the city together.
Eberhartjes teamed up with Dolly Bellefleur, who is the alter ego of cabaret artist and lyricist Ruud Douma, a prominent person in Amsterdam's LGBTQ+ community.
Play UNITY BINGO and be part of the community during WorldPride 2026
Are you feeling the community vibes as Amsterdam becomes the home of WorldPride 2026? Take part by playing the game, whether you participate alone or as part of a group. Learn more about this fun initiative on the Eberhardjes website.