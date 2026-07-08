Play WorldPride UNITY BINGO and sponsor a Canal Parade boat

One city, 170 nationalities, one mission: showing the world how unique and diverse Amsterdam is, featuring Dolly Bellefleur's boat in the 2026 Canal Parade. Play bingo and sponsor this great community initiative today!

This year, Amsterdam is the host of WorldPride! The theme of WorldPride is UNITY. For Team Eberhardjes and Bellefleur, it's the perfect occasion to playfully connect all the nationalities that make up Amsterdam with a game of bingo.

How can I participate in UNITY BINGO?

Choose the flag of a country on the UNITY BINGO webpage and sponsor Dolly's boat, the "United Colours of Bellefleur". With your sponsorship, that vibrant boat will sail through Amsterdam's canals on Saturday, August 1!

The idea is that, with enough countries participating, they'll be able to reach "Bingo" before August 1. Only 118 out of 170 countries are needed, and then they'll be able to yell "Bingo"! In that way, the strength of Amsterdam's diversity becomes visible: playing together is winning together!