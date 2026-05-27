IamExpat Webinar: What Every Woman Needs to Know About Her Hormones
IamExpat Webinar: What Every Woman Needs to Know About Her Hormones
Are you a woman living in the Netherlands, curious about how your hormones impact your health? Then this webinar is for you.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Sheena Bungsraz, Biochemist and nutrition expert on July 8 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)
Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!
- Date: July 8, 2026
- Time: 7pm-8pm
- Title: What Every Woman Needs to Know About Her Hormones
- Presenters: Sheena Bungsraz, Biochemist and nutrition expert from Shakti
- Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup
Get as informed as possible about your hormones and how they work
Biochemist and nutrition expert Sheena Bungsraz from Shakti will guide you through the hormonal changes every woman experiences across her lifetime. She will also discuss how nutrition, lifestyle and smart supplementation can make all the difference.
Sign up for this webinar to learn about:
- Your key hormones and how they interact
- Your menstrual cycle as your most powerful health indicator
- Hormonal changes during fertility, postpartum recovery and perimenopause
- What actually helps: nutrition, sleep, stress management and supplementation
- How to choose supplements that work
About the webinar host
This webinar is hosted by Sheena Bungsraz, a 15-year nutrition industry expert who brings both the science and the lived experience of navigating PMOS herself. Don't forget to click "I would like to receive information from the presenting company" to receive exclusive resources from Shakti Nutrition.
Register for the webinar
Secure your place. Head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: just register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 7pm on July 8. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup if you follow IamExpat there.
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.