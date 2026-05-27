IamExpat Webinar: What Every Woman Needs to Know About Her Hormones

Are you a woman living in the Netherlands, curious about how your hormones impact your health? Then this webinar is for you.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Sheena Bungsraz, Biochemist and nutrition expert on July 8 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

Date: July 8, 2026

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: What Every Woman Needs to Know About Her Hormones

Presenters: Sheena Bungsraz, Biochemist and nutrition expert from Shakti

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup

Get as informed as possible about your hormones and how they work

Biochemist and nutrition expert Sheena Bungsraz from Shakti will guide you through the hormonal changes every woman experiences across her lifetime. She will also discuss how nutrition, lifestyle and smart supplementation can make all the difference.

Sign up for this webinar to learn about: