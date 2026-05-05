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Webinar: Buying a newly built property in the Netherlands

Webinar: Buying a newly built property in the Netherlands

Webinar: Buying a newly built property in the Netherlands

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Thinking about buying a newly built property in the Netherlands? While new-build homes offer clear advantages - modern design, energy efficiency, and fewer maintenance concerns - the process can be very different from buying an existing property.

Gain expert tips on buying a newly built house in the Netherlands

From reservation agreements and construction timelines to financing and legal considerations, buying a new build can feel complex - especially if you’re unfamiliar with how it works in the Dutch market.

That’s why Welocate has created this free webinar. This session is designed specifically for expats who want a clear, practical understanding of how the new-build buying process works - explained in plain English, without jargon or pressure. It’s simply a structured guide to help you make informed decisions with confidence.

Whether you’re actively searching, considering your options, or just exploring the idea, this webinar will walk you through the process step by step and highlight what you need to know before committing.

What you’ll learn

During this session, Welocate will cover the full new-build journey, including:

  • How the new-build market works in the Netherlands and current opportunities
  • The buying process, from registration to reservation and final purchase
  • ⁠Financial considerations, including mortgages, deposits, and staged payments
  • Legal structure, including purchase agreements and construction contracts
  • Construction timelines, delays, and what to realistically expect
  • Customisation options, upgrades, and hidden costs
  • Common mistakes buyers make when purchasing new-build homes

Welocate will also explain key differences between new-build and existing properties, so you can decide which option is right for your situation.

Who is this webinar for?

This session is ideal for:

  • Expats looking to buy their first home in the Netherlands
  • Buyers interested in newly built or off-plan properties
  • Professionals relocating and planning ahead for home ownership
  • Anyone who wants clarity before committing to a new-build purchase

What to expect

The webinar is clear, practical, and easy to follow, based on hands-on experience supporting expats through the Dutch property market.

It’s designed to help you feel informed and confident - whether you decide to buy now, later, or continue exploring your options.

There will also be a live Q&A session, giving you the opportunity to ask questions specific to your situation and get straightforward answers.

Sign up for free!

Sign up for the webinar that provides:

  • Free guidance in plain English
  • Focused on expat buyers
  • ⁠Informative and practical - not sales-driven 
Sign up for free!
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