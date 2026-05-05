Webinar: Buying a newly built property in the Netherlands

Thinking about buying a newly built property in the Netherlands? While new-build homes offer clear advantages - modern design, energy efficiency, and fewer maintenance concerns - the process can be very different from buying an existing property.

Gain expert tips on buying a newly built house in the Netherlands

From reservation agreements and construction timelines to financing and legal considerations, buying a new build can feel complex - especially if you’re unfamiliar with how it works in the Dutch market.

That’s why Welocate has created this free webinar. This session is designed specifically for expats who want a clear, practical understanding of how the new-build buying process works - explained in plain English, without jargon or pressure. It’s simply a structured guide to help you make informed decisions with confidence.

Whether you’re actively searching, considering your options, or just exploring the idea, this webinar will walk you through the process step by step and highlight what you need to know before committing.