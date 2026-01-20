IamExpat Webinar: Buying a House in the Netherlands
IamExpat Webinar: Buying a House in the Netherlands
Are you looking to get on the property ladder in the Netherlands? Not sure how to find the right home for you, or what your mortgage options are? This webinar will explain the whole process to you, from start to finish, so that you can feel confident taking the next big step in your Dutch adventure.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Expat Housing Seminar on January 21 at 7pm. Register now for free by clicking the link or filling in the form below, and learn more about buying a house in the Netherlands.
Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!
- Date: January 21, 2026
- Time: 7pm-8.30pm
- Title: Buying a House in the Netherlands
- Presenter: Expat Housing Seminar
- Fill in the form below to register now (free) and confirm your attendance on MeetUp
Buying a house in the Netherlands
Are you an expat in the Netherlands looking to buy a property? Then this housing webinar is the perfect place to have your questions answered and get onto the Dutch property ladder!
In this renowned housing webinar, qualified experts will teach you everything you need to know about the process of buying a home in the Netherlands. They'll explain the financial, tax, legal and practical considerations involved when buying a property, and guide you through the process from start to finish.
Sign up for this webinar to learn about:
- Mortgage eligibility and financing options
- Finding your dream home
- Authorising the purchase
- Taxation and how to claim some money back
This webinar will be hosted by Expat Housing Group: Richardo Cruz Fortes from Expat Mortgages, Bert Buma from Buma Algera Notariaat and Arnold Waal from Tax is Exciting. There will also be a guest real estate agent - Zuzka Rychlewski from Expat Property Amsterdam. They organise several online and live seminars on this topic, sharing valuable knowledge and answering questions from expats across the country.
And don't forget to click "I would like to receive information from the presenting company" to hear from the Expat Housing Seminar team and learn more about buying a house in the Netherlands.
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form, and join a few minutes before 7pm on January 21. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on MeetUp to join the conversation.
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.