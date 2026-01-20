Are you looking to get on the property ladder in the Netherlands? Not sure how to find the right home for you, or what your mortgage options are? This webinar will explain the whole process to you, from start to finish, so that you can feel confident taking the next big step in your Dutch adventure.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Expat Housing Seminar on January 21 at 7pm. Register now for free by clicking the link or filling in the form below, and learn more about buying a house in the Netherlands.

Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!

Date: January 21, 2026

Time: 7pm-8.30pm

Title: Buying a House in the Netherlands

Presenter: Expat Housing Seminar

Fill in the form below to register now (free) and confirm your attendance on MeetUp

Buying a house in the Netherlands

Are you an expat in the Netherlands looking to buy a property? Then this housing webinar is the perfect place to have your questions answered and get onto the Dutch property ladder!

In this renowned housing webinar, qualified experts will teach you everything you need to know about the process of buying a home in the Netherlands. They'll explain the financial, tax, legal and practical considerations involved when buying a property, and guide you through the process from start to finish.