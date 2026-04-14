Virtual Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam
Virtual Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam
Attend the upcoming Virtual Open Day to experience the vibrant atmosphere and discover what makes The British School of Amsterdam an exceptional choice for your child's education. This is your opportunity to meet the leadership team, learn about the state-of-the-art facilities, and hear firsthand from students and parents.
Open Day details
- Event: The British School of Amsterdam Virtual Open Day
- Date: May 6, 2026
- Time: TBA
- Location: Online
Discover The BSA
Here's what to expect at The British School of Amsterdam Virtual Open Day:
Expert insight into their curriculum
Learn about their academic philosophy directly from the leadership team. They’ll talk you through their specialised curriculum and the unique learning opportunities designed to challenge and inspire their students at every level.
Direct access to their educators
Join section-specific breakout rooms to meet the teachers and staff who bring their classrooms to life. This is a space to see firsthand how their dedicated team nurtures each student’s individual potential within a supportive community.
Interactive Q&A sessions
Whether you have questions about day-to-day school life or long-term academic pathways, their interactive sessions ensure you leave with a better picture of your child’s future at their school.
Attend The British School of Amsterdam Virtual Open Day
Registration is required, so sign up on The British School of Amsterdam website to secure your place at this online event.