Virtual Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam

Attend the upcoming Virtual Open Day to experience the vibrant atmosphere and discover what makes The British School of Amsterdam an exceptional choice for your child's education. This is your opportunity to meet the leadership team, learn about the state-of-the-art facilities, and hear firsthand from students and parents.

Open Day details

Event: The British School of Amsterdam Virtual Open Day

The British School of Amsterdam Virtual Open Day Date: May 6, 2026

May 6, 2026 Time: TBA

TBA Location: Online

Discover The BSA

Here's what to expect at The British School of Amsterdam Virtual Open Day:

Expert insight into their curriculum

Learn about their academic philosophy directly from the leadership team. They’ll talk you through their specialised curriculum and the unique learning opportunities designed to challenge and inspire their students at every level.

Direct access to their educators

Join section-specific breakout rooms to meet the teachers and staff who bring their classrooms to life. This is a space to see firsthand how their dedicated team nurtures each student’s individual potential within a supportive community.