IamExpat Webinar: Navigate Dutch Working Culture with Confidence

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Are you an international professional living and working in the Netherlands, trying to better understand how Dutch workplace culture really works? It can be unsettling to realise that professional situations you would normally handle with confidence suddenly feel harder to read. Feedback may land differently. Communication can get lost in translation. Hierarchy may be approached in unfamiliar ways. Meeting culture and decision-making processes may feel unclear, slow or difficult to influence. If so, this free webinar is for you. The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Monika Matuszewska, certified professional coach and founder of LaMatu. The webinar is scheduled for October 6 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)

Sign up for free! Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar! Date: October 6, 2026

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: Navigate Dutch Working Culture with Confidence

Presenter: Monika Matuszewska, certified professional coach and founder of LaMatu

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup Would you like to build confidence in how you navigate the Dutch culture? Many skilled internationals come to the Netherlands with strong experience, education and ambition, yet still find themselves confused by the unwritten rules of Dutch professional life. You might be asking: How direct is “too direct” in a Dutch workplace?

Why do Dutch colleagues value autonomy so much?

What is expected of me in meetings and team discussions?

How can I build a connection and trust with my Dutch colleagues and managers?

How can I grow my career in the Netherlands while staying authentic to who I am? You are not alone. Understanding Dutch working culture is one of the most important steps towards feeling more confident, effective and at ease in your professional life in the Netherlands. What you'll learn during the webinar In this live session, you’ll learn: What makes Dutch working culture different from other international workplace cultures

How direct communication, feedback and expectations are typically expressed at work

How to build trust, credibility and professional relationships with Dutch colleagues and managers

What Dutch employers value in international professionals

How to navigate hierarchy, autonomy, meetings and decision-making in Dutch organisations

Common challenges expats face in Dutch workplaces and practical ways to approach them

This is a practical and reflective webinar designed for international professionals who want to better understand Dutch work culture, strengthen their communication skills and navigate their careers in the Netherlands with more confidence. You’ll leave with clearer insight into Dutch professional norms, practical communication tips, and a stronger understanding of how to collaborate, contribute and grow in a Dutch work environment. About the webinar host Monika Matuszewska is a certified professional coach and founder of LaMatu, an Amsterdam-based consultancy specialising in career transitions, leadership development and intercultural communication. Over the course of her international corporate career, Monika worked for American, Dutch, German, French, Japanese, Polish and Swedish employers, including multinationals such as IBM, Philips, IKEA, Nikon and L’Oréal.