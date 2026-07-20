IamExpat Webinar: Navigate Dutch Working Culture with Confidence
IamExpat Webinar: Navigate Dutch Working Culture with Confidence
Are you an international professional living and working in the Netherlands, trying to better understand how Dutch workplace culture really works?
It can be unsettling to realise that professional situations you would normally handle with confidence suddenly feel harder to read. Feedback may land differently. Communication can get lost in translation. Hierarchy may be approached in unfamiliar ways. Meeting culture and decision-making processes may feel unclear, slow or difficult to influence.
If so, this free webinar is for you.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Monika Matuszewska, certified professional coach and founder of LaMatu. The webinar is scheduled for October 6 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)
Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!
- Date: October 6, 2026
- Time: 7pm-8pm
- Title: Navigate Dutch Working Culture with Confidence
- Presenter: Monika Matuszewska, certified professional coach and founder of LaMatu
- Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Meetup
Would you like to build confidence in how you navigate the Dutch culture?
Many skilled internationals come to the Netherlands with strong experience, education and ambition, yet still find themselves confused by the unwritten rules of Dutch professional life.
You might be asking:
- How direct is “too direct” in a Dutch workplace?
- Why do Dutch colleagues value autonomy so much?
- What is expected of me in meetings and team discussions?
- How can I build a connection and trust with my Dutch colleagues and managers?
- How can I grow my career in the Netherlands while staying authentic to who I am?
You are not alone. Understanding Dutch working culture is one of the most important steps towards feeling more confident, effective and at ease in your professional life in the Netherlands.
What you'll learn during the webinar
In this live session, you’ll learn:
- What makes Dutch working culture different from other international workplace cultures
- How direct communication, feedback and expectations are typically expressed at work
- How to build trust, credibility and professional relationships with Dutch colleagues and managers
- What Dutch employers value in international professionals
- How to navigate hierarchy, autonomy, meetings and decision-making in Dutch organisations
- Common challenges expats face in Dutch workplaces and practical ways to approach them
This is a practical and reflective webinar designed for international professionals who want to better understand Dutch work culture, strengthen their communication skills and navigate their careers in the Netherlands with more confidence.
You’ll leave with clearer insight into Dutch professional norms, practical communication tips, and a stronger understanding of how to collaborate, contribute and grow in a Dutch work environment.
About the webinar host
Monika Matuszewska is a certified professional coach and founder of LaMatu, an Amsterdam-based consultancy specialising in career transitions, leadership development and intercultural communication.
Over the course of her international corporate career, Monika worked for American, Dutch, German, French, Japanese, Polish and Swedish employers, including multinationals such as IBM, Philips, IKEA, Nikon and L’Oréal.
Today, through her work at LaMatu she supports international professionals, expats, managers and organisations in navigating career transitions, workplace communication, leadership confidence and intercultural collaboration in the Netherlands.
Who is this webinar for?
- International professionals living and working in the Netherlands
- Expats who want to better understand the Dutch workplace culture
- Career changers and job seekers preparing for the Dutch labour market
- Managers and specialists working in multicultural teams
Ready to understand Dutch working culture with more confidence?
Join this practical session and take your next step towards communicating, collaborating and growing more effectively in the Dutch professional landscape. Reserve your free spot now.
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 7pm on October 6. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Meetup.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.