-
Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam, Verhulstlaan 21 3055WJ
Are you leaving the Netherlands? So soon? There are a number of important administrative steps you need to take care of before you can finally bid the Netherlands a fond farewell.
From essential bureaucratic tasks to setting aside time for a trip or two down memory lane, this guide walks you through the main practicalities of leaving the Netherlands.
Find out more about housing in the Netherlands
Learn more about working in the Netherlands
Learn more about life in the Netherlands with our in-depth IamExpat Webinars