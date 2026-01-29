Dutch tech companies sound alarm over gov’t plans to reduce skilled migration

Dutch tech companies have raised concerns as the caretaker government continues to work on plans to introduce stricter rules for the highly skilled migrant scheme. The labour market in the Netherlands is already tight, and if fewer skilled workers come to the Netherlands, more companies could face staff shortages. Plans to limit number of highly skilled migrants in the Netherlands In 2025, the caretaker government announced plans to reduce migration to the Netherlands by introducing stricter rules for the highly skilled migrant scheme. The new regulations would increase the salary requirements for the scheme while also changing rules for obtaining permits, making it more difficult for companies to exploit the scheme and low-wage migrants. Currently, highly skilled migrants under the age of 30 need a minimum income of 4.171 euros per month, equivalent to the average gross income in the Netherlands. The new plans would increase this by 1,1 times to put it on par with Blue Card Holders who have recently graduated, amounting to a raise of several hundred euros. The Ministry of Social Affairs is currently working on the plans, with the aim of having a more concrete outline of the changes to the scheme by the third quarter of this year.

Dutch companies concerned about reducing labour migration Figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) showed that in 2024, skilled labour migration saw a significant drop. While 16.000 skilled migrants made the move to the Netherlands for work, this was 26 percent lower than the year before. These workers fill jobs as IT specialists or software developers, roles that companies struggle to fill in the Netherlands due to the lack of workers. This is why most Dutch tech companies are not enthusiastic about the government’s plans. “We're still searching for talent worldwide," Michiel Muller, CEO of online supermarket site Picnic, told NU.nl. "So it's not wise to put a stop to the influx of knowledge migrants. We need them, and we already have a significant shortage of people." Chip machine manufacturer ASML employs many highly skilled workers and is waiting to see what the final plans will be. Other companies such as Just Eat Takeaway, Bol.com, Marktplaats and Booking.com are concerned about the plans as they need researchers, data scientists, and product and software developers, among others, which are difficult to find in the Netherlands.