Dutch government services to be disrupted by strike on March 3

Trade union FNV has warned that many government services across the Netherlands will be disrupted on Tuesday, March 3, due to a strike by civil servants.

Civil servants across the Netherlands to strike

Government workers in the Netherlands are striking for 24 hours on March 3. This means that many government services will be “difficult or impossible to reach” for a day, according to FNV.

For example, the Education Executive Agency (DUO), responsible for student finance, among other duties, will close its call centre on Tuesday, and appointments to file tax returns at the Tax and Customs Administration support centre may be rescheduled. The full extent of the strike and which agencies it will affect is not yet known, reports NOS.

There are over 165.000 civil servants in the Netherlands, the majority of whom work at agencies such as DUO, Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat), Immigration and Naturalisation Services (IND) and Tax and Customs Administration.