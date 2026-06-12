Grocery prices in the Netherlands could jump by 10 percent next year

People in the Netherlands could see their weekly grocery bills jump by up to 10 percent next year. The ominous call was made by the country's primary supermarket industry association, which has officially warned the government that an accumulation of new taxes and rising operational costs will inevitably hit consumers at the checkout.

Supermarket association's urgent warning to the cabinet

In an urgent letter (brandbrief) sent to the government on June 8, 2026, the food retail association, the Centraal Bureau Levensmiddelenhandel (CBL), called on ministers to pause upcoming tax hikes and levies. The association highlighted that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, fluctuating energy markets, and rising costs across the entire supply chain are creating a severe wave of food inflation.

According to the CBL press release , food inflation is expected to climb by up to 10 percent next year. The CBL explained that because supermarkets sit at the very end of the production and retail chain, it typically takes between four and 12 months for these compounding backend expenses to be fully reflected on store shelves.

Government policies & rising operational costs driving up prices

While global supply chain disruptions play a major role, supermarket leaders are particularly critical of domestic policies implemented by the cabinet.