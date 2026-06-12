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Grocery prices in the Netherlands could jump by 10 percent next year

Grocery prices in the Netherlands could jump by 10 percent next year

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By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

People in the Netherlands could see their weekly grocery bills jump by up to 10 percent next year. The ominous call was made by the country's primary supermarket industry association, which has officially warned the government that an accumulation of new taxes and rising operational costs will inevitably hit consumers at the checkout.

Supermarket association's urgent warning to the cabinet

In an urgent letter (brandbrief) sent to the government on June 8, 2026, the food retail association, the Centraal Bureau Levensmiddelenhandel (CBL), called on ministers to pause upcoming tax hikes and levies. The association highlighted that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, fluctuating energy markets, and rising costs across the entire supply chain are creating a severe wave of food inflation.

According to the CBL press release, food inflation is expected to climb by up to 10 percent next year. The CBL explained that because supermarkets sit at the very end of the production and retail chain, it typically takes between four and 12 months for these compounding backend expenses to be fully reflected on store shelves.

Government policies & rising operational costs driving up prices

While global supply chain disruptions play a major role, supermarket leaders are particularly critical of domestic policies implemented by the cabinet.

The association pointed to a combination of measures that heavily increase the cost of doing business:

  • Rising statutory minimum wage rates
  • Increasing energy surcharges and fuel costs
  • A new truck levy (vrachtwagenheffing) affecting transport logistics
  • The planned introduction of a domestic sugar tax

Additionally, supermarkets are currently absorbing significant expenses to meet national sustainability goals, health initiatives, and expanded recycling systems. While these programmes result in more environmentally friendly products, the director of the CBL, Marc Jansen, stated that they ultimately work to increase production costs.

"Sooner or later, this will end up on the consumer's plate," Jansen told RTL. 

Cross-border shopping on the rise in the Netherlands

The escalating prices are already changing how people in the Netherlands shop, especially those living near national borders. The retail group noted that internationals and locals alike are increasingly crossing over into Belgium or Germany to purchase their groceries and fuel, where overall costs and duties remain noticeably lower.

This shift in consumer habits is putting severe financial pressure on business owners in Dutch border regions, threatening the long-term viability of local shops and communities. To combat this, the retail association is pushing for immediate discussions with government officials to find ways to temper food inflation and safeguard the purchasing power of residents.

For further context on this developing economic situation, you can watch this broadcast detailing the supermarket group's urgent letter regarding soaring costs, which includes an interview with the director of the CBL explaining the specific government measures driving up shelf prices.

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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