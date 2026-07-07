Dutch government to refund 9 million euros for wrongly issued integration fines

Thousands of residents who were fined for failing to pass their Dutch integration exams on time are set to receive refunds in the coming months. The government will be paying out a total of 9 million euros.

3.300 residents to receive refunds for Dutch integration fines

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment will pay back 3.300 residents in the Netherlands who were wrongly issued integration fines, reports De Telegraaf. Additionally, people who took out loans to pay for integration courses and exams will no longer be required to repay them.

The government has allocated a total of 9 million euros to cover this. Civic integration is a requirement for many people who move to the Netherlands, requiring newcomers to learn Dutch and acquaint themselves with Dutch society. Residents who qualify usually have three years to pass their exams, with the possibility of fines if not completed in time.