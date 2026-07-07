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Dutch government to refund 9 million euros for wrongly issued integration fines

Dutch government to refund 9 million euros for wrongly issued integration fines

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By Simone Jacobs

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Thousands of residents who were fined for failing to pass their Dutch integration exams on time are set to receive refunds in the coming months. The government will be paying out a total of 9 million euros.

3.300 residents to receive refunds for Dutch integration fines

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment will pay back 3.300 residents in the Netherlands who were wrongly issued integration fines, reports De Telegraaf. Additionally, people who took out loans to pay for integration courses and exams will no longer be required to repay them.

The government has allocated a total of 9 million euros to cover this. Civic integration is a requirement for many people who move to the Netherlands, requiring newcomers to learn Dutch and acquaint themselves with Dutch society. Residents who qualify usually have three years to pass their exams, with the possibility of fines if not completed in time. 

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Fines for late integration in the Netherlands unlawful

Last year, the European Court of Justice and then the Council of State ruled that fining residents for not completing civic integration within a set period was unlawful, reports De Volkskrant. A fine can only be issued in exceptional cases where there is proof that a person has a “persistent lack of willingness to integrate”.

One case brought to the courts was that of an Eritrean asylum seeker with a temporary residence permit who was fined 500 euros after failing to pass all required exams for the civic integration process within three years. The person had also taken out a loan of 10.000 euros with the Executive Education Agency (DUO).

“The fact that persons enjoying international protection must in principle bear all the costs of civic integration courses and exams is an unreasonable burden. This actually hinders integration,” stated the Court of Justice.

Issuing penalties was stopped last year after the ruling by the Council of State and has now been permanently suspended. However, municipalities can still impose fines at a lower administrative level, but each case must be well-substantiated. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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