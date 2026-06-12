Dutch government reverses decision to axe national air raid sirens

The government in the Netherlands has officially reversed its decision to scrap the iconic monthly air raid sirens, announcing a new joint plan to replace the ageing network instead. This surprise U-turn means internationals will continue to hear the national test alarms ring out across the country for years to come.

Why was the initial plan to silence the air sirens dropped?

Every first Monday of the month at 12pm, people in the Netherlands hear the familiar wail of the national alarm system. Justice Minister David van Weel initially announced in late May 2026 that the network of 4.278 towers was outdated and would be completely phased out by January 1, 2028 due to a lack of funding.

There was talk of stopping the air raid sirens in 2025 as well, but the contract for the system was ultimately renewed until the end of 2027 following a parliamentary motion by JA21 party leader Joost Eerdmans.

However, in a letter sent to parliament on June 9, 2026, the security minister revealed a major policy shift. Instead of dismantling the system, the government will now develop a brand new, innovative siren network.