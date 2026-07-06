Average Dutch wealth hits $415K in new 2026 UBS report

The Netherlands has retained its position as one of the richest countries in the world, according to the 2026 UBS Wealth Report, which has ranked it 10th by average wealth per person.

Average wealth in the Netherlands hits $415.287 per adult

The annual UBS Global Wealth Report “examines the generation and distribution of personal wealth around the world.” The latest edition reveals that global private wealth shot up by 10,8 percent in 2025.



While Switzerland retained the top spot as the richest country in the world (910.382 US dollars per adult), the Netherlands firmly secured tenth place. The average Dutch adult held 415.287 dollars (around 363.838 euros) in net wealth in 2025.

This is a notable increase compared to the 2025 UBS Wealth Report (which reflected 2024 figures), where the Netherlands ranked 12th with an average wealth per adult of 370.697 dollars.

The study by the Swiss bank also revealed that the Netherlands is home to around 1,294.000 US dollar millionaires. UBS defines wealth as the “sum of all financial investments and tangible assets”, including things like property and private pensions, reports Watson.