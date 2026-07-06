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Average Dutch wealth hits $415K in new 2026 UBS report

Average Dutch wealth hits $415K in new 2026 UBS report

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By Clara Bousfield

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The Netherlands has retained its position as one of the richest countries in the world, according to the 2026 UBS Wealth Report, which has ranked it 10th by average wealth per person.

Average wealth in the Netherlands hits $415.287 per adult

The annual UBS Global Wealth Report “examines the generation and distribution of personal wealth around the world.” The latest edition reveals that global private wealth shot up by 10,8 percent in 2025.

While Switzerland retained the top spot as the richest country in the world (910.382 US dollars per adult), the Netherlands firmly secured tenth place. The average Dutch adult held 415.287 dollars (around 363.838 euros) in net wealth in 2025. 

This is a notable increase compared to the 2025 UBS Wealth Report (which reflected 2024 figures), where the Netherlands ranked 12th with an average wealth per adult of 370.697 dollars.

The study by the Swiss bank also revealed that the Netherlands is home to around 1,294.000 US dollar millionaires. UBS defines wealth as the “sum of all financial investments and tangible assets”, including things like property and private pensions, reports Watson.

Median wealth exposes the Dutch distribution gap

Wealth, however, is not distributed equally across the Netherlands, and the reality varies significantly depending on circumstances. When measuring the country’s median wealth, the exact midpoint where half the population sits above and half below, a clear gap emerges. 

The median wealth per adult in the Netherlands in 2025 came in at 127.407 dollars, and the country dropped to 12th place in the UBS ranking.

Luxembourg took the top spot in the median wealth ranking with 394.005 dollars per person, Belgium in second place with 277.166 dollars and Australia in third with 210.783 dollars per person. 

Banks & money transfer companies in the Netherlands

ABN AMRO
ING

Top 10 richest countries in the world 

In all, here are the 10 richest countries in the world based on the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report (by average wealth in US dollars):

For more detailed insights, check out the official UBS Global Wealth Report

This article was originally published on IamExpat in Switzerland. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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