The Netherlands falls from top 10 best countries for internationals

The world’s best countries to move to as an international have been revealed, and the Netherlands has dropped out of the top 10 for 2026.

Immigration Index 2026

Digital financial services provider Remitly has compiled its second ranking of the best countries to move to. The aim of the Immigration Index is to help internationals make an informed decision before moving to another country, while helping them choose between different destinations.

The ranking compares 82 countries popular among internationals, analysing 34 key factors for moving to a new country, such as healthcare quality, cost of living, employment opportunities, and suitability for families. In the 2026 edition, the study also looked at parental leave, international schooling options, political stability, culture and energy performance.

Switzerland was crowned the best country for internationals to move to in 2026. Iceland and Luxembourg round out the top three.