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The Netherlands falls from top 10 best countries for internationals

The Netherlands falls from top 10 best countries for internationals

Maarten Zeehandelaar / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The world’s best countries to move to as an international have been revealed, and the Netherlands has dropped out of the top 10 for 2026. 

Immigration Index 2026

Digital financial services provider Remitly has compiled its second ranking of the best countries to move to. The aim of the Immigration Index is to help internationals make an informed decision before moving to another country, while helping them choose between different destinations.

The ranking compares 82 countries popular among internationals, analysing 34 key factors for moving to a new country, such as healthcare quality, cost of living, employment opportunities, and suitability for families. In the 2026 edition, the study also looked at parental leave, international schooling options, political stability, culture and energy performance. 

Switzerland was crowned the best country for internationals to move to in 2026. Iceland and Luxembourg round out the top three.  

The Netherlands ranked 11th-best country to move to

Out of 82 countries, the Netherlands was named the 11th-best country for internationals, down two positions from the 2025 ranking. Where the country performed well was in happiness, healthcare accessibility and earning potential.

With the Netherlands named among the happiest countries in the world in previous rankings, it should come as no surprise that this was one of the categories where the country shines. Earning a score of 94,4 out of 100 for happiness, it offers insight into the Dutch quality of life.

Offering one of the highest minimum wages in the EU and many job opportunities, the Netherlands is among the top five countries for earning potential. Dutch healthcare is also a big positive for internationals, ranking 7th for accessibility. 

Top 10 countries for internationals

In all, these are the best countries to move to as an international:

  1. Switzerland
  2. Iceland
  3. Luxembourg
  4. Australia
  5. Germany
  6. Ireland
  7. United States
  8. Denmark
  9. Norway
  10. Spain

For more information and to see the full ranking, see the Immigration Index 2026.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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