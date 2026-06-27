Advisors urge tax on multiple properties to fix Dutch housing market

The Board of Government Advisors (College van Rijksadviseurs - CRa) has urged the government to hike taxes on multiple homeownership to level the playing field for first-time buyers and tenants. The advisors argue that resolving the housing crisis requires treating accommodation as a social necessity rather than a financial asset.

Rethinking construction goals for housing in the Netherlands

In a new advisory report published on June 25, 2026, the board stated that the current focus on building quotas fails to resolve systemic issues. The advisors argued that simply building more properties does not guarantee affordability for people in the Netherlands.

The report stressed that the national housing challenge "is not a matter of numbers alone" but is instead a broader social mission. The CRa urged policymakers to prioritise long-term community needs over short-term developer profits, aiming to phase out price-inflating incentives so that "housing will once again become a common good".

Taxing multiple homeownership to fix the housing market

To curb rampant speculation, the board explicitly recommended increasing taxes on individuals who own multiple properties. This measure directly targets wealthy investors and landlords who frequently outbid ordinary buyers, locking internationals and locals alike out of the market.