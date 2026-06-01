The Netherlands sees number of million-euro houses rise by 22%

A study has revealed that the number of houses in the Netherlands worth more than 1 million euros has increased significantly. Amsterdam remains the Dutch municipality with the most million-euro homes.

Number of million-euro Dutch houses triples in five years

According to a Calcasa report, there were 273.000 houses worth at least 1 million euros in the Netherlands for 2025 - 22 percent higher than the year before and triple the amount in 2020. This means that one in 16 Dutch homes is valued at more than 1 million euros.

Over the past 12 years, the number of million-euro homes has risen from 12.500 to the current 273.000 - a twentyfold increase. This is perhaps unsurprising given how property prices have been increasing over the past few years. Indeed, only 20 percent of homes are affordable with the average income.

The average value of a million-euro home in 2025 was 1,36 million euros, well over 6.700 euros per square metre. For a price like that, you can expect a house with an average living area of over 210 square metres on a plot of over 1.200 square metres.