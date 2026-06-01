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The Netherlands sees number of million-euro houses rise by 22%

The Netherlands sees number of million-euro houses rise by 22%

By Simone Jacobs

A study has revealed that the number of houses in the Netherlands worth more than 1 million euros has increased significantly. Amsterdam remains the Dutch municipality with the most million-euro homes.

Number of million-euro Dutch houses triples in five years

According to a Calcasa report, there were 273.000 houses worth at least 1 million euros in the Netherlands for 2025 - 22 percent higher than the year before and triple the amount in 2020. This means that one in 16 Dutch homes is valued at more than 1 million euros. 

Over the past 12 years, the number of million-euro homes has risen from 12.500 to the current 273.000 - a twentyfold increase. This is perhaps unsurprising given how property prices have been increasing over the past few years. Indeed, only 20 percent of homes are affordable with the average income

The average value of a million-euro home in 2025 was 1,36 million euros, well over 6.700 euros per square metre. For a price like that, you can expect a house with an average living area of over 210 square metres on a plot of over 1.200 square metres.

Most homes over a million found in Amsterdam

With over 19.000 homes valued at over a million euros, Amsterdam is the Dutch city with the most million-euro homes. The Hague (11.700), Utrecht (8.600) and Rotterdam (6.500) are next in line.

However, if you look at what proportion of homes are worth more than a million euros, municipalities like Bloemendaal and Laren top the list, with 57 percent and 53 percent of homes costing more than 1 million euros, respectively. These areas are among the most expensive municipalities in the Netherlands, no doubt fuelled by the high number of million-euro homes. 

The housing shortage and high tax benefits for homeowners have long been considered the reasons behind the rising prices of homes in the Netherlands. While the coalition government initially planned to keep the mortgage interest deduction in place, it is reconsidering cuts to the tax relief.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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