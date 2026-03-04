Only 20 percent of Dutch homes affordable for average-income households

Buying a house in the Netherlands requires an increasing amount of savings. Homebuyers with an average income need 100.000 euros extra to secure a mortgage and can only afford 21 percent of Dutch homes.

Dutch house prices outpace incomes

In its first Housing Market Accessibility Monitor, the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) determined that buying a house in the Netherlands is becoming increasingly out of reach for many. While 10 years ago, a household with an average income could afford 61 percent of homes, this dropped to just 21 percent in 2024.

The average price of an owner-occupied house in 2024 was around 451.000 euros, leaving average-income households 100.000 euros short for a mortgage. According to NOS, housing prices rising faster than incomes is the reason behind this.

"Accessibility for people with average incomes has decreased in all regions,” CPB programme leader Emile Cammeraat told NOS. “The problems are greatest in the major cities. There, the accessibility of owner-occupied housing has dropped to 18 percent. In Amsterdam and Utrecht, it's even lower."