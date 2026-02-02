Landlords offloading Dutch rentals leads to record-high apartment sales

Based on figures from Dutch land registry Kadaster, the sale of apartments in the Netherlands has risen by almost 25 percent, reaching a record high. The growth is mainly due to landlords selling off their rental properties.

Dutch apartment sales rise by nearly 25 percent

Of the more than 230.000 homes that were sold in the Netherlands during 2025, 85.000 were apartments - 25 percent more than the year before. According to Kadaster, this is the highest number of apartments ever sold in a single year.

A reason for this is that landlords are selling off their rental properties, due to rent regulations such as the Affordable Rent Act, and many of these homes tend to be smaller and more affordable than other properties on the Dutch housing market.

This also explains why the number of young first-time buyers has spiked, as they often buy more affordable homes when first climbing on the property ladder. Properties owned by investors are on average 130.000 euros cheaper than other homes and sell for an average of 384.000 euros.