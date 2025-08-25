Only 2 percent of Dutch homes affordable for single-income households

Homebuyers with an average single income can only afford 2 percent of homes on the Dutch housing market. This is a lot fewer than what is available for dual-income households, highlighting the widening gap between the two groups.

Affordable Dutch housing out of reach for singles

This year, the average salary in the Netherlands is 46.500 euros gross, as listed by the Central Planning Bureau (CPB). A single person looking to buy a house with this salary can afford a maximum mortgage of 215.083 euros.

A couple with an average dual income of 85.000 euros can take out a mortgage amounting to 400.608 euros. According to an annual study by De Hypotheker, this means that households with dual incomes can afford more housing in the Netherlands than those with single incomes: single people can afford just 2,1 percent of homes on the market, couples can afford 35,9 percent.

Even though dual-income households can afford more, housing in the Netherlands is still out of reach for both categories. Based on the most recent figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the average sale price of a house is 474,234 euros - higher than what even couples can afford.