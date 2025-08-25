Only 2 percent of Dutch homes affordable for single-income households
Homebuyers with an average single income can only afford 2 percent of homes on the Dutch housing market. This is a lot fewer than what is available for dual-income households, highlighting the widening gap between the two groups.
Affordable Dutch housing out of reach for singles
This year, the average salary in the Netherlands is 46.500 euros gross, as listed by the Central Planning Bureau (CPB). A single person looking to buy a house with this salary can afford a maximum mortgage of 215.083 euros.
A couple with an average dual income of 85.000 euros can take out a mortgage amounting to 400.608 euros. According to an annual study by De Hypotheker, this means that households with dual incomes can afford more housing in the Netherlands than those with single incomes: single people can afford just 2,1 percent of homes on the market, couples can afford 35,9 percent.
Even though dual-income households can afford more, housing in the Netherlands is still out of reach for both categories. Based on the most recent figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the average sale price of a house is 474,234 euros - higher than what even couples can afford.
Dual-income households can afford more Dutch housing
Amsterdam has the least housing available for singles, with just 0,1 percent of homes affordable to this group. In some of the larger Dutch cities, such as Eindhoven (0,7 percent) and Utrecht (1 percent), the search for a home is also almost impossible for singles, while there is a little more hope in others like The Hague (5 percent) and Rotterdam (4 percent). Single-income households have the best likelihood of finding a house in their price range in the provinces of Limburg (7 percent), Zeeland (6 percent) and Groningen (6 percent).
Dual-income households have a lot more to choose from. Amsterdam (21 percent) and Eindhoven (28 percent) have the lowest supply, while Rotterdam (48 percent) and The Hague (46 percent) provide more options. Couples with families have the greatest chance in Limburg (55 percent), Groningen (54 percent) and Zeeland (50 percent).
Overall, the housing supply in the Netherlands has gone up this year, from 68.000 homes to 75.000. According to De Hypotheker, this is mainly because of the Affordable Rent Act, which has led to many private landlords selling off their properties.
Action needs to support single-income homebuyers in the Netherlands
“Although the average income has risen and mortgage interest rates have fallen, the increased borrowing capacity is being offset by the sharp rise in house prices due to the housing shortage,” writes commercial director of De Hypotheker Mark de Rijke. “The shortage has now grown to more than 400,000 homes, meaning demand far exceeds supply, and prices continue to rise.”
The gap between single- and dual-income households is stark. “Due to high house prices, they cannot benefit from the growing housing supply. Urgent action is needed to improve the prospects of this group of homebuyers,” said De Rijke. According to the mortgage advisor, more smaller homes should be built for singles and a wider selection should be provided for seniors who often live in larger homes than necessary.