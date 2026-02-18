Only 5 Dutch municipalities have average housing prices under 300.000 euros

Based on figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the Dutch land registry (Kadaster), the average price to buy a house in the Netherlands has increased to 480.000 euros. Only five of the 342 Dutch municipalities have transaction prices below 300.000 euros.

Buying a Dutch home becomes more expensive - again

In 2025, the average transaction price for a home in the Netherlands rose by 29.000 euros to 480.000 euros. While 19 municipalities saw a lower average price than a year before, just five municipalities had a purchase price under 300.000 euros - down from 11 in 2024.

On the other hand, two municipalities have an average housing price above 1 million euros. According to CBS, with a difference of 835.000 euros, buying a house in the most expensive Dutch municipality costs more than four times as much as the cheapest one.

The average value of a property (WOZ) is still the highest in Amsterdam, where the average cost per square metre is 7.100 euros - higher than the Dutch average of 3.320 euros per square metre.