Only 5 Dutch municipalities have average housing prices under 300.000 euros
Based on figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the Dutch land registry (Kadaster), the average price to buy a house in the Netherlands has increased to 480.000 euros. Only five of the 342 Dutch municipalities have transaction prices below 300.000 euros.
Buying a Dutch home becomes more expensive - again
In 2025, the average transaction price for a home in the Netherlands rose by 29.000 euros to 480.000 euros. While 19 municipalities saw a lower average price than a year before, just five municipalities had a purchase price under 300.000 euros - down from 11 in 2024.
On the other hand, two municipalities have an average housing price above 1 million euros. According to CBS, with a difference of 835.000 euros, buying a house in the most expensive Dutch municipality costs more than four times as much as the cheapest one.
The average value of a property (WOZ) is still the highest in Amsterdam, where the average cost per square metre is 7.100 euros - higher than the Dutch average of 3.320 euros per square metre.
Despite this, the WOZ value is increasing faster outside the Randstad as more people look further afield to try escape high housing costs, with Lelystad and Den Helder seeing a hike of over 60 percent while Amsterdam saw a much smaller increase of 25 percent.
Least and most expensive Dutch municipalities for housing
Blaricum has overtaken Laren as the most expensive municipality in the Netherlands to buy a house, with an average price of 1,1 million euros. Bloemendaal is not far behind at 1 million euros. Once again, seven of the 10 most expensive municipalities were in North Holland.
On the other end of the spectrum, the least expensive municipalities are mostly in the Dutch provinces of Limburg and Groningen. Kerkrade had the lowest transaction price, costing an average of 270.000 euros.
In all, here are the most expensive municipalities in the Netherlands for 2025 (in euros):
- Blaricum (1,1 million)
- Bloemendaal (1 million)
- Laren (978.000)
- Wassenaar (904.000)
- Rozendaal (867.000)
- Heemstede (798.000)
- Bergen (737.000)
- De Bilt (730.000)
- Gooise Meren (722.000)
- Landsmeer (706.000)
Here are the least expensive Dutch municipalities:
- Kerkrade (270.000)
- Heerlen (284.000)
- Pekela (288.000)
- Brunssum (291.000)
- Terneuzen (298.000)
- Vlissingen (303.000)
- Veendam (316.000)
- Eemsdelta (319.000)
- Leeuwarden (319.000)
- Den Helder (319.000)