Renters use more income for Dutch housing than homeowners as gap widens

The gap between homeowners and renters has widened, as renting a home in the Netherlands often requires a larger share of a resident’s income than a mortgage payment. The silver lining is that due to rising incomes, housing affordability has improved overall.

Widening gap between Dutch homeowners and renters

ABN AMRO’s most recent Housing Market Monitor has revealed that the divide between homeowners and renters on the Dutch housing market is growing. Renters often have to spend more of their income on housing than people who own their homes.

While homeowners spend around 20 to 28 percent of their income on housing costs, tenants end up paying significantly more at 28 to 38 percent. This situation is worsening, particularly for younger renters in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht.

However, even if renters want to buy a house in the Netherlands, it is not easy. “We see that there is a significant income gap between the private rental sector and the owner-occupied market. As a result, the transition from renting to buying is becoming increasingly difficult,” says Mike Langen, Senior Housing Market Economist at ABN AMRO.