Less overbidding and more price reductions as Dutch housing market cools

The Dutch housing market has continued to cool, with overbidding occurring less frequently and more homes seeing their asking prices lowered. Higher mortgage interest rates and global uncertainty are behind the changes. Dutch house sales slow down Figures from housing platform Huispedia have revealed that the number of housing transactions has dropped in recent months. In the first quarter of 2026, 65.000 homes were sold in the Netherlands, down 11,9 percent compared to the previous quarter. Overbidding, while still very popular, occurred less often from January to March. When trying to buy a house, potential buyers bid more than the asking price in 71,4 percent of housing transactions - slightly lower than the 73 percent in the preceding period. The amount that people overbid by was also lower. Bids during Q1 were on average 4,7 percent above the asking price, compared to 5,2 percent in Q4 of 2025. A previous study found that internationals are more likely to overbid on a house, while locals usually overbid by a higher amount.

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