Home
Housing
Dutch news & articles
Less overbidding and more price reductions as Dutch housing market cools

Less overbidding and more price reductions as Dutch housing market cools

By Simone Jacobs

The Dutch housing market has continued to cool, with overbidding occurring less frequently and more homes seeing their asking prices lowered. Higher mortgage interest rates and global uncertainty are behind the changes. 

Dutch house sales slow down

Figures from housing platform Huispedia have revealed that the number of housing transactions has dropped in recent months. In the first quarter of 2026, 65.000 homes were sold in the Netherlands, down 11,9 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Overbidding, while still very popular, occurred less often from January to March. When trying to buy a house, potential buyers bid more than the asking price in 71,4 percent of housing transactions - slightly lower than the 73 percent in the preceding period. 

The amount that people overbid by was also lower. Bids during Q1 were on average 4,7 percent above the asking price, compared to 5,2 percent in Q4 of 2025. A previous study found that internationals are more likely to overbid on a house, while locals usually overbid by a higher amount.

Essential services for your new home

Get yourself set up and ready to move in with these recommended providers.
Centraal Beheer
Lemonade Insurance
ABN AMRO
European Insurance

Homes with reduced asking price more common

Sellers are having to reduce the asking price for their houses more often. 12,8 percent of homes on the market in the last quarter of 2025 had price reductions and while this dropped slightly to 12,2 percent in Q1, it is still unusually high for the time of year. For example, price reductions in Q1 of 2025 happened for one in 10 homes on the market, while this year it was for one in eight homes.

Lowering the asking price is more common during the last months of a year because sellers want to complete a sale before the year ends. "The fact that this is holding up in the first quarter is very striking," Huispedia director Maxim Bours told AD. "Properties are simply becoming harder to sell, and that is why price reductions are necessary."

Rising mortgage interest rates cool Dutch housing market

One of the main reasons that houses are becoming harder to sell in the Netherlands is the rising mortgage interest rates due to the unrest in the Middle East. “This means that the average buyer's budget has quickly decreased by 10 thousand euros, leaving buyers with less opportunity to overbid,” said Bours. “At the same time, the unrest also creates uncertainty among buyers, which is reflected in the [lower] number of viewings per home for sale.”

Bours expects this cooling effect to be short-lived. Usually in spring, the housing market becomes busier and people start overbidding more often. Additionally, if interest rates start dropping again, buyers will have more money for overbidding once again. 

This page uses affiliate links.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Locals overbid by more than internationals when buying Dutch homeLocals overbid by more than internationals when buying Dutch home
Only 20 percent of Dutch homes affordable for average-income householdsOnly 20 percent of Dutch homes affordable for average-income households
Only 5 Dutch municipalities have average housing prices under 300.000 eurosOnly 5 Dutch municipalities have average housing prices under 300.000 euros
Landlords offloading Dutch rentals leads to record-high apartment salesLandlords offloading Dutch rentals leads to record-high apartment sales
More young people buy first home as Dutch landlords sell off rental propertiesMore young people buy first home as Dutch landlords sell off rental properties
The Netherlands has more than 200.000 homes standing emptyThe Netherlands has more than 200.000 homes standing empty
Buying a house in the Netherlands now requires 160.000 euros out of pocketBuying a house in the Netherlands now requires 160.000 euros out of pocket
More than half of residents in the Netherlands experience housing stressMore than half of residents in the Netherlands experience housing stress

Apartments for rent in the Netherlands

Apartment
Rotterdam
90m2
1
No
€ 920per month
House
Vlaardingen
25m2
1
Yes
€ 895per month
House
Arnhem
100m2
1
Yes
€ 515per month
Apartment
The Hague
6m2
1
Yes
€ 800per month
Browse more properties
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.