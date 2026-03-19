Locals overbid by more than internationals when buying Dutch home

Internationals in the Netherlands might be more likely to overbid on a house than locals, but they don’t overbid by as much, a study has revealed.

Internationals make well-informed bids for Dutch housing

As many house hunters will know, overbidding is very common in the Netherlands. In fact, more than 60 percent of houses were sold above the asking price in 2024. Therefore, it is no surprise that in a survey by Viisi, 77 percent of foreign buyers in the Netherlands said they bid more than the asking price when trying to buy a house.

Dutch citizens overbid often as well, but at a less frequent rate of 70 percent. While internationals bid above the asking price more often, the amount they overbid by is more likely to be lower. Expats offer an average of 7,6 percent over the asking price, while Dutch buyers overbid by 9,3 percent.

The time it takes for internationals to have an offer on a house accepted is also shorter than for locals - five months compared to seven, respectively. According to Viisi, this is because expats are more likely to use a buyer’s agent, who manages communication with the seller and has insight into a property's market value, so they can recommend a reasonable bid.