87% of Dutch residents would stop using DigiD if US takeover goes through

A recent survey has revealed that 87 percent of people in the Netherlands would want to stop using the Dutch digital identification system DigiD in the event of an US takeover.

Concerns over possible US takeover of DigiD

Radar Panel has conducted a survey of 28.000 residents in the Netherlands and found that 96 percent are worried about the possibility of the US company Kyndryl acquiring the cloud and infrastructure company Solvinity, which DigiD uses. 87 percent of survey participants went so far as to say they would want to boycott the online ID system if the acquisition went through.

DigiD is used to manage virtually every official matter in the Netherlands, from taxes and pensions to health insurance and social security benefits. This makes it very difficult to access many government services and websites without DigiD.

Indeed, in the Radar Panel survey, one in three people said they had previously tried to complete an official task without DigiD, but 75 percent were unsuccessful. "We're stuck with DigiD; this should never have been outsourced to a company outside the Netherlands," said one participant.